We generally don't use comparatives outside a company's sector to make a point. But we did do that the last time we spoke about Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR.PK). The idea was to steer investors away from investing in it and give them something that they could relate to.

There are many REITs out there that are presently undervalued and don't have such fundamental headwinds. Heck, DLR even trades richer to Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) on an EV to EBITDA basis. So if you want a data explosion play, even MSFT may make more sense. DLR remains on our avoid list.

It is hard to decide which feels weirder. Recommending a tech stock or having it actually work out and outperform DLR by 24%.

We look at the Q1-2023 results for DLR and tell you how to make sense of these numbers.

Q1-2023

DLR's re-leasing spreads have generally been quite weak with most recent quarters showing near 1%-2% increases. This quarter looked better, far better.

DLR Q1-2023 Presentation

Whether you looked at cash or GAAP spreads, they were solid and consistent. After years of poor same property net operating income, DLR managed to show a rather impressive performance here. In fact, we don't recall seeing the next slide below in any of the recent presentations.

DLR Q1-2023 Presentation

Probably because it would be really weird to show just how poor their numbers have been for the past 4 years. But now that we are in positive territory, we can show it. Despite that bump, the year over year core funds from operations (CFFO) was flat.

DLR Q1-2023 Presentation

That has been the story for some time with DLR where their expanding share counts have created lead balloons for the CFFO.

Guidance

DLR trimmed its revenue guidance for the year while maintaining its adjusted EBITDA numbers.

DLR Q1-2023 Press Release

Of all the things we would have envisioned, that would be last on the list for DLR. DLR is quite sensitive to revenue drops and maintaining that EBITDA number will take some doing. Help is not coming from the general and administrative expense side, as that was maintained also at the same level. Going through the line-up of guidance items it appears that the Forex changes are the only ones moving and that is likely helping DLR despite poor revenue outlook.

DLR Q1-2023 Press Release

The company is still planning on $2.4 billion of capex and $2.0 billion of dispositions. Despite credit markets generally being receptive to investment grade credit, DLR did increase the expected interest rates on its new debt from 5% to 5.75%. This is being driven by a higher terminal rate from the Federal Reserve but also possibly from investors getting slightly wary of what is happening with DLR. DLR spent three quarters of a billion in capex just during this quarter.

DLR Q1-2023 Supplemental

Now $738.6 million may not appear large to you, but it appears rather grotesque to us in relation to what is being produced here. The CFFO was close to $500 million. DLR paid about $350 million in distributions leaving about $150 million in free cash flow. So it spent in essence 5 times the free cash flow after distributions on capex. As can be seen above, this is hardly a unique quarter and the run-rates are extraordinarily large. The market seems to be back on "if we ignore it, it will go away" mode. But you should pay attention. Net debt to EBITDA is up to 7.1X, almost one whole turn in the last 4 quarters.

DLR Q1-2023 Supplemental

It was 4.8X in 2016.

DLR Q4-2017 Supplemental

Adding to these numbers is the fact that total debt is up $3.5 billion over the last 4 quarters and fixed charge coverage is down by 1.1X.

DLR Q1-2023 Supplemental

Verdict

The strategy has been the same this quarter. Use copious amounts of capex to keep things going. Of course DLR tweaked this in 2023 and announced that it was going to dispose $2.0 billion of assets. Unless those cap rates are lower than what they are spending their capex on, you can expect a sharp contraction in CFFO. Equally importantly, those dispositions have barely begun.

During the first quarter, a venture jointly owned by Digital Realty and a third party disposed of a stabilized data center in Ashburn, Virginia. During the first quarter, MC Digital Realty acquired a three-acre land parcel, which could support up to 24MW of IT load in Osaka, Japan, for ¥950 million or $7 million.

The rating agencies have been watching this debt fiesta, so far without reacting. We have been watching this show in pure amusement. At some point, the reality will hit and investors will question whether they want to own a 7X debt multiple with an occupancy rate of 83.5%.

DLR Q1-2023 Supplemental

We strongly recommend investors hit the bid way before that. Better a year early than a day late.

Preferred Shares

DLR has three classes of preferred shares.

1) Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.850 PFD SR K (NYSE:DLR.PK),

2) Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.2% CUM PF SR L (NYSE:DLR.PL) &

3) Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.250% PFD SER J (NYSE:DLR.PJ)

We still think Rexford Industrial's (REXR) preferred shares are far better choices. Both, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 5.875% PFD SER B (REXR.PB) and Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 5.625 CUM PFD C (REXR.PC) offer competitive yields to DLR's preferred shares with none of the credit risks. Our older article goes into the nuances on this thesis and investors can read that to get a better understanding of our argument.