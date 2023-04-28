gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) gives back all the gains of the past several years. In fact, as of right now, anyone that invested in the stock at any point since the end of 2020, is holding onto a loss.

Many shall be restored that now are fallen and many shall fall that now are in honor.

While I don't hold this stock, if I did, I would now be a seller. The story has changed. And the difference between an amateur and a professional investor is in recognizing an inflection quarter, either up or down. And this quarter, I believe changes its story.

What Happened to Cloudflare?

As we headed into the earnings call, I stated the following:

I absolutely knew that the valuation was stretched. But I didn't expect that Cloudflare's growth rates would decelerate so quickly. I believe, wrongly as it turned out, that Cloudflare could continue to grow at close to 40% CAGR for some time.

This turned out to be false. In my analysis, I went on to state that:

Investors can largely bank on Cloudflare's revenue growth rates to continue growing in the high 30s% in 2023. This evidently leads to Cloudflare gaining substantial market share and scale, as many of its peers are seeing its revenue growth rates meaningfully decelerate.

And how did Cloudflare's Q2 guidance turn out to be?

NET revenue growth rates

Cloudflare guides for 30% growth rates for Q2 2023! Given that Q1 already clocked in 37% y/y growth rates, even if we allow for some conservatism in Cloudflare's guidance, the company's exit rates from H2 2023, are clearly pointing to 30% to 35% growth rates, in the best-case scenario.

We can be silvered-tongued as we wish. But these are the facts.

Customer Growth Rates Are a Telling Tale

Cloudflare Q1 2023

Another problem is that Cloudflare's customer growth rates are clearly slowing down. We can talk about Cloudflare's ability to ship more products and cross-sell into their customer base and deliver above-average dollar-based net retention rates as much as we want.

But you can see for yourself. The growth rates are slowing for the content delivery network company. Realistically, I don't believe this is due to the competition providing a superior product, I don't believe that's the case at all.

Instead, it's simply the macro environment becoming more restrictive.

Anyone that closely follows Cloudflare knows that co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince is known for being very transparent with the company's investors. Accordingly, consider what Prince stated on the earning call:

The quarter most reminded me of Q1 of 2020 when businesses were paralyzingly nervous about the impact of COVID-19. I think this parallel shows how with uncertainty in the economy, companies are closely watching their own businesses before committing to new spending.

Throughout the earnings call, there are several allusions to the sales cycle elongating. If investors are going to pay a very high premium for a stock, everything needs to be pointing up, with no room for doubt.

But if doubt starts to percolate through the investor base, then all of a sudden investors start to look beyond the top line, and questions soon start to surface.

Nobody Cared About SBC, Until Now

SBC in the quarter was up 69% y/y. I recognize that we are supposed to all pretend that SBC isn't a real cost.

But when your stock is priced at more than 100x forward non-GAAP EPS, investors expect the story and everything that goes with it to sparkle, sizzle, entice, and allure.

And it appears that all of a sudden investors are saying that enough is enough. They are no longer willing to stomach more than triple-digit multiples for a stock that's evidently growing around 30% CAGR.

The Bottom Line

Cloudflare's valuation causes the stock too many problems.

Another noteworthy problem now is that with the share price down so significantly in the past year, that means that management's SBC packages aren't worth as much as they previously did. So management will require higher compensation packages, or else they'll move on to other high-flying enterprises.

In order to retain executive talent, we'll see SBC expenses increasing, which by extension, will see the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP widen.

Simply put, there's a lack of congruency between investors' expectations and reality.