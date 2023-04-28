Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Moolec Science: Too Soon To Buy

Apr. 28, 2023 6:40 AM ETMoolec Science SA (MLEC)FREE, LWAY, TTCF, TTCFW
Manika Premsingh
Summary

  • Alternative protein company Moolec Science has seen sharp price fluctuations since its SPAC listing earlier this year. But so far, the stock is worse off than where it started.
  • The market for plant-based proteins has encouraging projections though, since it not only helps in supporting net zero but also caters to a growing change in tastes.
  • The company's liquidity position was weak before its listing and its P/B now looks quite high, however. It is one to watch.
Flat lay of plant based vegetarian meat products

dropStock

Alternative meats company Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) might have been publicly traded for a really short time, but it has been no stranger to volatility during this period. The company started trading at the start of 2023, via a

GHGs by food type

Source: Rize ETF

Share of protein market

Source: Moolec Science

Alternative protein

Source: Moolec Science

Comparison with peers

Source: Moolec Science

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

