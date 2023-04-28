PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Toast (NYSE:TOST) has shown impressive growth in the restaurant technology vertical, with offerings spanning point-of-sale systems, inventory and payroll management, and delivery integration, to name a few. Despite having not yet reached profitability, Toast has made many steps in the right direction. However, there are degrees of uncertainty surrounding Toast's future growth. Stellar top-line growth and near-profitability, despite relative uncertainty, lead me to recommend a BUY in Toast.

Profitability

I'd like to spend this piece talking about the elephant in the room -- Toast's profitability (or lack thereof).

It's common sense that businesses operating in the red deserve an extra level of scrutiny before any potential investment. For some reference, Toast ended FY 2022 with a net profit margin of -10.07% and an EBITDA margin of -9.67%. It should be noted that this is an improvement from a -26.8% EBITDA margin the year prior.

It is apparent from the >50% revenue growth that Toast can effectively develop its network of partner restaurants (adding 23,000 net new locations in 2022) and firms (200 total as of Q4 2022). However, I've seen concerns that operating margins remain slim due to rising expenses. For example, operating expenses and COGS have increased at a high rate, up 199% since 2020. I find these concerns to be largely invalid because Toast is currently at a stage where revenue growth is a top priority. Toast has only penetrated about 10% of its domestic addressable market, and partnering with as many firms as possible is the most important thing for the business in order to snatch market share and grow the top line.

Despite the priority being revenue, Toast's margins have improved at a fairly rapid rate, and I fully expect this to continue given the company's expanding portfolio of SaaS modules and impressive retention.

Toast Investor Presentation

I anticipate positive EBITDA by late 2024 (early 2025 at the latest) and GAAP profitability by late 2025 or 2026. If Toast can continue to grow at exceptional rates, and the above retention and elective trends continue, I believe costs will shrink relative to revenue. Due to the nature of Toast's business model, which requires virtually no CapEx, depreciation, or other PP&E investments, the vast majority of Toast's expenses are cost of revenue or marketing.

A few of these costs are unavoidable: selling hardware and professional services at a loss is compelling to help get businesses set up with the Toast system and drive future revenue. The key to Toast's profitability, however, is subscriptions. Here's the first few lines from Toast's 2022 Income Statement. Notice anything?

Toast's 2022 10k

Here's a hint:

2020 Item Revenue COR COR/Rev Subscription Services 101 40 40% Fin Tech 644 509 79% Hardware 64 85 133% Professional Services 14 45 321% Click to enlarge

2021 Item Revenue COR COR/Rev Subscription Services 169 63 37% Fin Tech 1406 1120 80% Hardware 112 152 136% Professional Services 18 52 289% Click to enlarge

2022 Item Revenue Cost of Revenue COR/Rev Subscription Services 324 112 35% Fin Tech 2268 1792 79% Hardware 113 215 190% Professional Services 26 96 369% Click to enlarge

FinTech margins have stayed constant -- that makes sense, it takes a small slice of each payment as revenue but is still likely paying the same % premiums for its payment processing systems. More interesting, however, are the other line items. Gross margin on subscription services has been increasing consistently, which bodes very well for the future of Toas. This will eventually drive high profitability for Toast in the long run, for a couple reasons.

First and foremost, hardware and professional services costs will inevitably rise in the short term as Toast attempts to penetrate more of its TAM, requiring more of these transitory costs to get more restaurants up and running. However, once more of Toast's addressable market has been secured and the market has been saturated by Toast and its competitors, these costs will slow rapidly, which will help gross profit in the long term.

Compounding this is Toast's ever-expanding cornucopia of subscription services. As Toast's lowest-cost revenue stream, volume expansion in this category is perhaps the most important. As Toast gains more and more partners, subscription revenues will increase proportionally -- maybe even more if elective product trends continue -- which will help expand gross margins. Combine this trend with the eventual decrease in hardware/setup losses, and the long-term profit outlook looks good.

Now, I know what you're thinking -- gross margins are nice and all, but what about the bottom line?

It's a good question, so I'll take some time to run through a couple of other expenses. Operational expenses will decrease as a percent of revenue as time goes on as well -- marketing and sales will become less and less necessary the more the Toast network grows: 20% of new users are referrals already, at only 10% domestic market penetration. It's a classic case of economies of scale.

Ideally, R&D will stay high so that Toast can stay at the cutting edge of restaurant solutions, which will help with cross-selling/wallet share and help cut out less-specialized competition like Square (a Block (SQ) subsidiary) that aren't specifically focused on the restaurant vertical. The more comprehensive and specialized Toast can make its platform, the bigger share of the market it can grab.

In my view, while Toast may be in the red in the short term, in the long term, Toast's margins are nearly guaranteed to expand significantly. Toasts' business model is built for relatively high gross margins -- it's just a matter of getting there -- and I anticipate revenue growth to outpace operating expense growth.

In the short term, would I recommend Toast? No, probably not. A bit too volatile and profitability is still a couple years away. But in the long term, I find Toast to be an excellent buy.

I would also like to point out that Toast will have opportunities to expand internationally in the future, which increases the size of its TAM immensely.

Valuation

Toast, like all businesses with unpredictable cash flows, is a tricky company to value. I'll focus on why now is an appealing time to buy given its past performance.

Toast's price has remained fairly constant since its fall from favor in late 2021/early 2022, despite multiples compressing. Currently, Toast sits at a fairly respectable 3.35 price/sales (sector median is 2.25), despite massive sales increases being the norm for Toast. Because EBITDA margins have been inching closer to 0, the theoretical EV/EBITDA is closer to existence than ever before. Trading at a price like $25 would put price/sales at about 4.5, which, factoring in revenue growth of about 30% annually over the next few years (it was 60% in 2022), is reasonable to me.

Toast also has a habit of missing earnings expectations, missing 4 of the last 4 quarters, so with earnings set to release on May 9th and revisions split 50/50, a beat or other good news could create upward pressure on Toast's price, while I find the risk of a miss limited given that price fluctuations were minor for earnings last year. Since Toast currently is trading at fair multiples, only slightly higher than competitors like Block (which has a shorter runway for growth, in my opinion), which puts Toast's current price near fair value.

As a side note, analyst target prices sit between $16 and $30, with a median of $23 according to FactSet.

Risks and Considerations

The primary risks associated with Toast are potential demand decreases, general volatility, and loss of competitive advantage. The current macroeconomic environment, rife with rising commodity costs and a tight labor market, may decrease a restaurant's willingness to invest in software solutions like Toast. Of course, any unforeseeable event that influences Toast's path to profitability will also cause the share price to tumble. If Toast can't keep expanding and optimizing its modules, restaurants may turn to competitors. But overall, I find the risk/reward ratio for Toast to be very reasonable.

Bottom Line

While Toast has impressive revenue growth and a rapidly expanding network, it has not yet reached profitability. However, I believe that Toast's revenue growth and expanding portfolio of SaaS modules will eventually lead to profitability as the cost of revenue/marketing expenses will decrease relative to revenue. Additionally, the increasing gross margins on Toast's subscription services and the eventual decrease in losses from hardware/setup will further expand margins in the long term. Toast's future economies of scale will help mitigate the impact of operational expenses on the bottom line, while Toast's continued innovation will continue to keep it on the cutting edge of restaurant solutions and maintain its leading position in that vertical. Overall, I recommend a BUY in Toast due to its strong growth potential, proximity to profitability, and limited risk.