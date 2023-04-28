Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Zscaler: Finally Looks Cheap But Will Likely Disappoint On Guidance

Apr. 28, 2023
Julian Lin
Summary

  • Zscaler is a cash-flowing operator in cybersecurity.
  • The company is finally seeing the impact from the macro environment.
  • The company has a net cash balance sheet and boasts 20+% cash flow margins.
  • With guidance set conservatively, ZS stock is looking highly buyable.
Multi-Factor Authentication, User, Login, Cybersecurity privacy protect data. internet network security technology. Encrypted data. Personal online privacy. Cyber hacker threat.

tsingha25

While many other tech stocks are recouping some losses in the past quarter, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) continues to see its stock languish. Much of that may be due to valuation, as ZS continues to trade at a relative premium to peers

Chart
Data by YCharts

revenue

FY23 Q2 Presentation

billings

FY23 Q2 Presentation

long term model

FY23 Q2 Presentation

guidance

FY23 Q2 Presentation

zscaler product offering

FY23 Q2 Presentation

legacy network security

FY23 Q2 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

