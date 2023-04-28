Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: Underappreciated Opportunity Amid SEC Battle And Upcoming Bitcoin Halving

Apr. 28, 2023 7:03 AM ETGrayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)
Summary

  • I am accumulating Bitcoin, focusing on Grayscale's GBTC, which currently trades at a 40.4% discount.
  • Grayscale vs. SEC case and lawmaker pressure on the SEC could result in the conversion of GBTC to an ETF finally being allowed.
  • Anticipation of the next Bitcoin halving, expected in 2024, could lead to a price surge due to scarcity.
  • GBTC's substantial discount and potential ETF conversion offer an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Technical indicators generally support both GBTC and Bitcoin, despite setbacks and uncertainties.
Bitcoin in recession global market crisis stock red price drop arrow down chart fall, Money losing moving economic inflation deflation investment loss crash, 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Since October 2022, I have been strategically accumulating Bitcoin (BTC-USD) with a particular interest in Grayscale's crypto funds, such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC). I plan to retain this investment until Grayscale transitions it to

Bitcoin halving chart

Bitcoin halving chart (Blockchain center)

