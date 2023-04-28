Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Graphite Miners News For The Month Of April 2023

Trend Investing
Summary

  • Flake prices were slightly lower, and spherical graphite prices fell significantly over the past month.
  • Graphite market news - China’s graphite industry struggles to adapt with anode oversupply affecting graphite prices in Q1, 2023.
  • Graphite company news - Syrah Resources reports robust DFS results for Vidalia 45ktpa AAM facility. NextSource Materials initiates commissioning of Molo Graphite Mine.
  • Talga Group environmental permit approved and upgrades resource to 36.9m tonnes at 23.1% graphite at their Vittangi Graphite Project. EcoGraf signs Framework Agreement with Tanzanian Government. Focus Graphite reports 77.14 m grading 17.63% Graphitic Carbon from its Lac Tétépisca Project in Québec.
Welcome to the April edition of the graphite miners news.

April saw subdued graphite prices and a busy month of news from the graphite miners.

Graphite price news

During the past 30 days the China graphite flake-194 EXW spot price

Trend Investing
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR], AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV [AMS:AMG], MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES [ASX:MNS], ZENTEK LTD [TSXV:ZEN], LEADING EDGE MATERIALS [TSXV:LEM], TRITON MINERALS [ASX:TON], METALS AUSTRALIA OPTIONS [ASX:MLSOD] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

