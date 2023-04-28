Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 7:13 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY), SNEJF
Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hiroki Totoki - Executive Deputy President and CFO, Representative Corporate Executive Officer

Sadahiko Hayakawa - SVP in charge of Finance and IR

Naomi Matsuoka - SVP in charge of Corporate Planning and Control, Support for Finance Business and Entertainment Area

Conference Call Participants

Mikio Hirakawa - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Junya Ayada - JPMorgan Securities

Ryosuke Katsura - SMBC Nikko Securities

Kota Ezawa - Citigroup

Yasuo Nakane - Mizuho Securities

Operator

The time has come to begin the announcement of Consolidated Financial Results of Sony Group Corporation. I'll be serving as Master of Ceremonies Okada of Corporate Communications.

First, Mr. Totoki, President and COO and CFO will explain to you the FY22 consolidated results and FY'23 consolidated results forecast, followed by Q&A We are scheduled to have a total of 70 minutes now.

Mr. Totoki, please.

Hiroki Totoki

Today, I will explain the following, consolidated sales for FY'22 were ¥11,539.8 billion, and consolidated operating income was ¥1,208.2 billion both reaching record heights. Income before income taxes was ¥1,180.3 billion and net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation stockholders was ¥937.1 billion. Consolidated operating cash flow excluding the financial services segment was ¥415.5 billion primarily due to an increase in working capital.

Results for FY'22 by segment are shown on this slide. The cash flow results by segment are shown here.

Next, I will explain the full year consolidated results forecast for FY'23. We have decided to disclose the actual results and forecast for adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis, which is a group KPI for the current mid-range plan and adjusted all IBDA by segment, which is a metric that adds back a portion of depreciation and amortization expenses to adjusted operating income. Please see Page 24

