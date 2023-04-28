Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

HPS: Paying More Than It Earns

Summary

  • The HPS fund focuses on preferred equities and corporate bonds.
  • It pays an attractive 9.4% distribution yield.
  • However, like its sibling funds HPI and HPF, it does not earn its distribution with 5 and 10Yr average annual returns of 1.6% and 4.3%.
  • For investors considering the preferred shares asset class, I would recommend the passive VRP ETF instead.

A few months ago, I wrote articles reviewing the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) and the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF). Overall, my view on the John Hancock preferred income

HPS managed by the same team behind HPI and HPF

Figure 1 - HPS managed by the same team behind HPI and HPF (jhinvestments.com)

HPS asset allocation

Figure 2 - HPS asset allocation (jhinvestments.com)

HPS largest issuers

Figure 3 - HPS largest issuers (jhinvestments.com)

HPS historical returns

Figure 4 - HPS historical returns (morningstar.com)

HPS financial summary

Figure 5 - HPS financial summary (HPS 2023 semi-annual report)

HPS has a negative trending NAV

Figure 6 - HPS has a negative trending NAV (morningstar.com)

HPS has cut its distribution over time

Figure 7 - HPS has cut its distribution over time (Seeking Alpha)

HPS vs. peers

Figure 8 - HPS vs. peers (Author created with data from Morningstar, Seeking Alpha, and company reports)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

