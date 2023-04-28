Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Project $1M: Q1'23 Brings Welcome Relief

Summary

  • The Project $1M portfolio continues to grind away, well into its 8th year and is now back above the S&P500 on a cumulative basis once again.
  • Strong performances from Meta and MercadoLibre helped power strong returns in Q1.
  • I made several changes in Q1, taking a partial axe to Meta Platforms, increasing the Datadog holding and making one new portfolio addition.
  • Q1'23 illustrated that nothing goes down forever. Similarly, I don't expect things to suddenly shoot up in a straight line for the rest of the year.
One million achievement celebration

Thibault Renard

The Project $1M portfolio is a long-term buy-and-hold investment portfolio that I started way back in late 2015 with the objective of turning a sum of approximately $275K into $1M within a 10-year period.

The portfolio is primarily

returns

morningstar, author calculations

holdings

morningstar, author input

I am an investor who is focused on disruptive businesses that are transforming industries lead by visionary leaders with substantial skin in the game. I have spent nearly 20 years in a formal capacity in various investment banking and corporate advisory roles, having attained my MBA with a concentration in finance. This led me toward a path in Venture Capital and working with entrepreneurs building new technology businesses, and I have had the opportunity to not only invest in a number of amazing privately held businesses, but also play a meaningful role in growing several of these early stage enterprises as well. I am now focused on applying my lens of private market disruption and leveraging secular tail winds to the public markets. This was a journey which I started with my public Project $1M portfolio series and which I have deepened with my marketplace service, Sustainable Growth

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL PROJECT $1M PORTFOLIO POSITIONS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

