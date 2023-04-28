Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Progressive Corporation: Long-Term Sound But Valuation Is Expensive

Apr. 28, 2023 9:01 AM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
225 Followers

Summary

  • The 1Q23 results show a weak underlying loss ratio mainly due to personal lines.
  • I believe the stock has already priced in the bull case, as evidenced by the stock's valuation premium relative to history and peers.
  • The bull argument for PGR is that it possesses exceptional data analysis skills and advanced digital distribution channels, which are advantages over competitors.

Senior woman smiles as unrecognizable male insurance agent explains paperwork

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is primarily an insurance provider in auto coverage for both personal and commercial clients. Although I think PGR will do well in the long run, I can't justify buying

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
225 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.