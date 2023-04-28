SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is primarily an insurance provider in auto coverage for both personal and commercial clients. Although I think PGR will do well in the long run, I can't justify buying the stock at its current price because of its high multiple. The bull argument for PGR is that it possesses exceptional data analysis skills and advanced digital distribution channels, which are advantages over competitors and will allow the company to achieve higher profits and returns, while also increasing its market share in the private automobile insurance industry. The non-auto small commercial lines and homeowners' insurance markets are, in my opinion, significant growth opportunities, albeit being a small contributor today (this post will concentrate on personal lines and commercial auto as these two sectors account for the bulk of earnings). My belief is that the stock has already priced in the bull case, as evidenced by the stock's valuation premium relative to history and peers.

1Q23 results

1Q23 EPS was $0.75 and March EPS was -$0.26. Personal lines were the primary contributor to the low underlying loss ratio, which have included a sizeable portion of the $132 million unfavorable current year adjustment. The net negative PYD was heavily influenced by the outcome of a new law in Florida. Other factors that contributed to the negative effects were changes in reserve estimates for Commercial Auto and late-reported claims from earlier accident periods. In my opinion, the overall result is negative due to the significant misses in the underlying loss ratio for personal lines and the ongoing net unfavorable development, which is partly caused by inflationary pressures.

Personal lines

Both the $141 million in underwriting income and the combined ratio of 98.7% reported by the personal lines business in 1Q23 were below expectations. Core combined ratio also fell short at 97.8%. Most of these weaknesses stem from worse-than-expected unfavorable developments which management attributed to the regulation in Florida. However, growth in total personal lines net written premium was robust, with support from the direct and agency channels. The number of active policies increased by 10% in the first quarter of FY23, a significant increase from the previous quarters. The agency segment grew by 5%, while the direct segment grew by 15%. This is an improvement over the 1% decline in Q322 and the 3% growth in 4Q22. The main reasons for this are that management raised prices for their personal auto business much earlier than their competitors did and that they cut their marketing budgets in areas where they were unable to raise prices. Nonetheless, now that PGR has repriced its book substantially, I anticipate that management will take a more proactive approach to marketing for the remainder of the year. Meanwhile, since PGR was ahead of the game, it is the turn of PGR's rivals to raise prices. For this reason, I anticipate that PGR will capitalize on the increasing prices of its rivals in the coming quarters.

Long-term, PGR's ability to utilize direct and digital channels, its advanced digital interface, cost-effective distribution, and improved ability to bundle auto and home insurance are expected to give it an advantage over other companies in terms of growth. PGR's digital platform, which I believe gives it a cost advantage over competitors, should also contribute to higher underwriting margins in the long run. While high inflation is a short-term headwind for margins, the company is well ahead of its competitors in repricing its book. As I mentioned before, PGR was among the first auto insurers to raise rates, and as a result, the company's financial results have rebounded more quickly than those of its competitors. Margin could benefit even more from a drop in inflation, especially in the cost of used vehicles.

Commercial lines

Overall, the combined ratio was 96.5 percent. Due to late reported claims from earlier accident periods and adjustments to reserve estimates, the net unfavorable PYD of $44 million was significantly higher than anticipated. However, while the 7% increase in PIF was in line with expectations, the 4% drop in NPW was not. The decline in NPW growth is attributable primarily to the transportation network company as a result of a year-over-year drop in the monthly adjustment for projected mileage. Commercial Lines NPW growth for the month would have been 2% lower if TNC business was excluded.

As PGR continues to grow and diversify its product line, I anticipate a bright future for this business unit. Given its superior data analytics capabilities and lower expense structure, I believe PGR will continue to expand its market share and become the dominant player in the commercial auto industry. By acquiring Protective Insurance, PGR was able to increase its offerings in the workers' compensation and trucking/transportation markets. In addition, PGR's commercial auto book is different enough from the market as a whole that I believe it is less vulnerable to the tort environment that is currently affecting the commercial auto industry. However, while I anticipate the company to generate healthy underwriting margins in the long run, I recognize that the company's foray into newer lines may lead to temporary fluctuations in near-term volatility (something to note).

Valuation

PGR is currently trading at 21x forward PE, a significant premium to its 10-year average of 17x. While I believe the long-term fundamental story is compelling, I believe this premium is difficult to justify. Even when compared to other insurance companies that are currently trading in the mid to high teens, PGR is considered relatively expensive. Indeed, when the 1Q23 results were weaker than expected, we saw cracks in the support for this hefty valuation. The stock dropped 10% immediately and has since fallen another 2%. If PGR reports another weak 2Q23 (for whatever reason), we could see the stock re-rate significantly lower, as investors are likely to revert to a risk-averse position and take a wait-and-see approach, as I do.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while I believe that PGR has significant growth potential in both personal lines and commercial auto insurance, I cannot justify buying the stock at its current valuation premium relative to history and peers. The weak 1Q23 results, particularly in personal lines, were a significant miss in the underlying loss ratio and were affected by the new regulation in Florida and late-reported claims from earlier accident periods. However, PGR's ability to utilize direct and digital channels, its advanced digital interface, and cost-effective distribution will give it an advantage over other companies in terms of growth in the long term. Moreover, the company's recent acquisitions have allowed it to expand its offerings in workers' compensation and trucking/transportation markets, making it a dominant player in the commercial auto industry. Despite this, the stock is trading at 21x forward PE, a significant premium to its 10-year average of 17x and its peers. Therefore, while the long-term fundamental story is compelling, I believe the current valuation is difficult to justify.