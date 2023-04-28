JHVEPhoto

Thesis

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is one of those undiscovered gems that has been producing fabulous returns for a very long time, but most investors have never heard of it.

Which is a shame because this is one of the best stocks of the last decade. Everything they do is designed to deliver shareholder returns and this stock really needs more attention. In Q1 2023, they delivered another fantastic quarter and it looks like the results are a harbinger of FY2023 results as their acquisitions really pay off.

Analysis

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

This stock has been a 10-bagger over the past decade and shows no sign of slowing down, with very good Q1 results.

Net revenue Q1: 559,5m vs. 364,1m in 2022

Net income Q1: 155,7m vs. 42,1m in 2022

Revenue rose 53.7% YoY for a company with a P/E of only 22. Most companies with such YoY figures have much higher P/E ratios.

Net profit received a nice boost from the sale of Arlington at the beginning of the year, which contributed 86.2 million. Excluding this sale, net profit would have been slightly higher than last year at 69.5 million.

Live and historic racing revenue increased 194% vs. Q1 2022

Twin-spots revenue increased 22% vs. Q1 2022

Gaming revenue increased by 42% vs. Q1 2022

The majority of this increase can be attributed to the P2E acquisition, which contributed 97.7 million, and the Turfway opening in North Kentucky, which contributed 15.6 million.

Future Growth Opportunities

The positive impact of these acquisitions will be felt in each quarter of 2023. And management plans to invest in further growth. One of the main focuses will be on expanding the HRM business over the next 5 to 10 years. This is a high-margin, high-growth business offering excellent returns on invested capital.

In addition, Derby City Gaming will open in Q4 2023 and Rosies Emporia HRM will open in Q3 2023. There will also be 1,100 new HRMs and 100 hotel rooms at Dumfries HRM in Q2 2024. As one can see, Churchill Downs is truly investing in future growth and taking a long-term approach.

ROC: 5-year average is 26.13%

ROE: 5-year average is 38.14%

As evidenced by their fabulous return on capital and return on equity figures over the last 5 years, they use their capital efficiently and every new acquisition and expansion adds value.

And management stated in the Q1 earnings call that they believe the P2E assets are at an early stage and far from mature, so shareholders can expect more growth in the future. Furthermore, there is the possibility of 9 retail sports betting locations in Kentucky, which could increase traffic, and Kentucky has banned so-called gray games and this law will come into play towards the end of the summer of 2023. This should also benefit Churchill Downs.

With Q1 FCF of 204m and cash of 173m and long-term debt of 1,872 and net leverage of 3.9x, Churchill Downs does not have the best balance sheet. But it is still one of the more conservative balance sheets in the casino industry when we look at some of its peers. And also management's guidance for net leverage improvements in 2024 and 2025 as the ongoing investments start to pay off.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

Looking at the P/E ratio, we have a company that is likely to grow its FY23 revenues by 40-50% and has a P/E ratio in the low 20s. This is not expensive for such a high quality compounder with such growth opportunities.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

Furthermore, Churchill Downs has improved its net profit margins since the COVID lows to an impressive 27% and is likely to return to the 30%+ range in the future. These are A+ net income margins in any industry.

Competitive Advantages

Churchill Downs has a deep moat with the Kentucky Derby, which turns 150 next year. A legacy like that is almost impossible to replicate.

In addition, their business is protected by the licenses and regulations required to operate in the gaming and casino industry. The barriers to entry are high and Churchill Downs probably has a good lobby to make it even harder for potential competitors.

In the longer term, they will probably be included in the S&P 500 in the next few years if they grow as they have. This could act as a catalyst, as the S&P ETFs will have to buy the stock. But even without this, the interests of shareholders are in line with the interests of management, and this should also have an impact on shareholder value.

Author

The basis of the reverse DCF is the TTM EPS of $14.54 that we get if we take $4.09 from Q1. This tells us that EPS only needs to grow by 9% over 10 years to justify the share price. In contrast, the 5-year average EPS growth was 33.93%. This leads me to conclude that the share price is undervalued relative to potential future growth rates.

Conclusion

As I mentioned in my last article on Churchill Downs, which you can read here, this stock is a buy and one of my top convictions. The last quarter was fabulous and the next ones will probably be just as good.

This company has everything an investor could want: a high return on capital and more than enough growth opportunities through organic growth and acquisitions to capitalize on it. In addition, the management team is very shareholder-friendly and has skin in the game.

If future returns on capital are in line with past returns on capital, this could mean an annual return of more than 20% over the next 5 to 10 years, as there is no sign of profits stopping. Everything management does is for the long term and for the shareholders.