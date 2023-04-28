Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 Earnings: Is CEO Caforio's Sudden Departure A Concern?

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company announced Q1 2023 earnings yesterday - and the shock departure of its longtime CEO Giovanni Caforio the day before.
  • Caforio oversaw the $74bn acquisition of Celgene - battling his own biggest shareholder to get the deal done.
  • BMY's actual Q123 earnings saw revenues decline year-on-year, although EPS grew, and guidance for 2023 was upheld.
  • Sales of new products were a little lower than might be expected however - concerns as major products like Revlimid have lost patent protection.
  • With Opdivo and Eliquis also losing patent protection this decade, Caforio's sudden departure may look a little suspicious - is the departing leaving his successor a poisoned chalice?
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, Haggerston BioHealth, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Apothecary Shop And Drugstore

style-photography/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

The New York based Pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) announced its Q1 2023 earnings yesterday, but before it did so, the company dropped a bombshell.

Chief Executive Officer Giovanni Caforio shared the

Bristol Myers Squibb [BMY] Q1 2023 earnings

BMY Q123 earnings (BMY earnings presentation)

BMY product sales

BMY Product sales 2022 vs 2021 (my table using BMY data )

BMY product sales 1Q23 vs 1Q22

BMY product sales Q123 vs Q122 (my table using BMY data )

BMY 2023 guidance

BMY 2023 guidance (BMY earnings presentation)

BMY new product portfolio

New product portfolio expected performance (BMY earnings presentation)

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.01K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.