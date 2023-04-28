Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) put out guidance with its Q1 2023 earnings that took investors by surprise. Not only is the top line moving in the wrong direction, but its underlying profitability further compounds matters.

Even though Snap opens its shareholder letter with a perfunctory allusion to its AI prospects, investors rapidly looked beyond this.

To be clear, Snap has 3 issues to fix:

There are privacy changes by Apple Inc. (AAPL), which make it more difficult for advertisers to target particular users with ads that impact Snap's direct-response (DR) business.

There's competition from its bigger peers, and most of them have substantially more resources than Snap.

And there's the weak ad market, which doesn't appear to be letting up.

With so many different problems facing the stock, I remain bearish on this name.

Rapid Recap

As we headed into the earnings call, 4 days ago I wrote a bearish article that discussed the following:

Author's work on SNAP

My assertions proved accurate. Furthermore, I want to be up front and honest with you. That I'm biased on this stock since I've been bearish on Snap Inc. for so long. So keep that in mind, as we press ahead.

Author's work on SNAP

So, what actually happened to Snap?

Snap is Losing Market Share. Period

SNAP revenue growth rates

Snap is under pressure from all sides. The economy is weak, so advertising is weak. Then, TikTok of ByteDance (BDNCE) pressures on one side and Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (META) Reels on the other, ultimately leaving Snap with no ability to grow in the middle.

Moreover, the guidance for Q2 points to about 5% negative y/y growth rates. What's more, keep in mind that long gone are the days when Snap was lowballing revenues to allow for an easy beat later on.

SA premium

If we include Snap's Q1 2023 revenue miss, it's been more than a year since Snap positively beat consensus revenues.

Snap's Near-Term Prospects

Snap's guidance for Q2 points to its Daily Active Users (''DAUs'') reaching approximately 395 million, which is a 19% y/y increase expected.

However, the majority of Snap's rapidly growing user base now comes from outside of the U.S. and Europe.

Snap Q1 2023

Accordingly, given that Snap's Rest of the World users are worth about 15% of its North American users, that means its DAUs have to grow 6 times faster to compensate for the lackluster growth in North America, in the coming few quarters.

No Longer a Growth Company, What Should Investors Think About?

Investors have long made the claim that Snap held a considerable amount of cash on its balance sheet, and this supported its valuation. In the past twelve months, cash and equivalents are down $900 million.

SNAP Q1 2023

So where did the bulk of this cash go?

Snap purchased $1 billion worth of shares at approximately $9.50. Hence, this forces the question, how much did this bring down Snap's total share count in the past year?

SNAP Q1 2023

The share count is essentially flat. In any case, as Snap goes to great lengths to justify in its shareholder letter, investors shouldn't be too worried, as a proportion of management's stock-based compensation share count is out of the money.

The Bottom Line

For now, Snap Inc.'s hyper-growth days are in the rearview mirror. Crucially investors have to come to terms with its unimpressive growth rate expectations and a business that is meaningfully GAAP unprofitable.

Put another way, will new investors looking at Snap Inc. stock be enticed to pay more than around 30x forward non-GAAP EPS for this business?

Perhaps, I should reverse the question, are there other businesses that are valued at 30x non-GAAP earnings that I would prefer to own in the advertising sector to Snap Inc.? I think there are many.