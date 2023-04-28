Snap Q1 Earnings: Serious Question Marks
Summary
- Snap Inc. put out a very rough quarter that saw its stock sell off. The stock is once again trading very close to an all-time low.
- Snap has gone to great lengths to justify its stock-based compensation expense. How investors should think about this.
- I remain resolutely bearish on Snap, Inc.'s prospects.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) put out guidance with its Q1 2023 earnings that took investors by surprise. Not only is the top line moving in the wrong direction, but its underlying profitability further compounds matters.
Even though Snap opens its shareholder letter with a perfunctory allusion to its AI prospects, investors rapidly looked beyond this.
To be clear, Snap has 3 issues to fix:
- There are privacy changes by Apple Inc. (AAPL), which make it more difficult for advertisers to target particular users with ads that impact Snap's direct-response (DR) business.
- There's competition from its bigger peers, and most of them have substantially more resources than Snap.
- And there's the weak ad market, which doesn't appear to be letting up.
With so many different problems facing the stock, I remain bearish on this name.
Rapid Recap
As we headed into the earnings call, 4 days ago I wrote a bearish article that discussed the following:
My assertions proved accurate. Furthermore, I want to be up front and honest with you. That I'm biased on this stock since I've been bearish on Snap Inc. for so long. So keep that in mind, as we press ahead.
So, what actually happened to Snap?
Snap is Losing Market Share. Period
Snap is under pressure from all sides. The economy is weak, so advertising is weak. Then, TikTok of ByteDance (BDNCE) pressures on one side and Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (META) Reels on the other, ultimately leaving Snap with no ability to grow in the middle.
Moreover, the guidance for Q2 points to about 5% negative y/y growth rates. What's more, keep in mind that long gone are the days when Snap was lowballing revenues to allow for an easy beat later on.
If we include Snap's Q1 2023 revenue miss, it's been more than a year since Snap positively beat consensus revenues.
Snap's Near-Term Prospects
Snap's guidance for Q2 points to its Daily Active Users (''DAUs'') reaching approximately 395 million, which is a 19% y/y increase expected.
However, the majority of Snap's rapidly growing user base now comes from outside of the U.S. and Europe.
Accordingly, given that Snap's Rest of the World users are worth about 15% of its North American users, that means its DAUs have to grow 6 times faster to compensate for the lackluster growth in North America, in the coming few quarters.
No Longer a Growth Company, What Should Investors Think About?
Investors have long made the claim that Snap held a considerable amount of cash on its balance sheet, and this supported its valuation. In the past twelve months, cash and equivalents are down $900 million.
So where did the bulk of this cash go?
Snap purchased $1 billion worth of shares at approximately $9.50. Hence, this forces the question, how much did this bring down Snap's total share count in the past year?
The share count is essentially flat. In any case, as Snap goes to great lengths to justify in its shareholder letter, investors shouldn't be too worried, as a proportion of management's stock-based compensation share count is out of the money.
The Bottom Line
For now, Snap Inc.'s hyper-growth days are in the rearview mirror. Crucially investors have to come to terms with its unimpressive growth rate expectations and a business that is meaningfully GAAP unprofitable.
Put another way, will new investors looking at Snap Inc. stock be enticed to pay more than around 30x forward non-GAAP EPS for this business?
Perhaps, I should reverse the question, are there other businesses that are valued at 30x non-GAAP earnings that I would prefer to own in the advertising sector to Snap Inc.? I think there are many.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
We are all working together to compound returns.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)