Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Visa Q2 Earnings: Still A No-Brainer Investment

Apr. 28, 2023 9:57 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)ADYEY, ADYYF, MA, PYPL2 Comments
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
916 Followers

Summary

  • Visa reported its Q2 earnings on April 25 and managed to report both revenue and EPS above the analyst consensus.
  • Management continues to solidify its position in the payments industry by reaching new agreements with leading financial institutions and FinTech companies, as well as introducing new products.
  • Visa is still seeing no real slowdown in payment volume growth and guides for another quarter of solid double-digit revenue and EPS growth.
  • With management focused on long-term growth and stability, an unchallenged moat, and looking to expand its offering into other verticals of the payments industry, Visa looks well positioned for impressive growth.

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina - December 21, 2016: closeup pile of credit cards, Visa and MasterCard, credit, debit and electronic on ceramic surface background

2Ban

Investment thesis

I maintain my buy rating on Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company’s 2Q23 results which came in above the Wall Street consensus for the 13th consecutive

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Visa 2Q23 payment volume growth (Visa)

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Own Estimates

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
916 Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.