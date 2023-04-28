Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Meta Platforms: Slow And Steady Wins The Race - Efficiency Is Here

Apr. 28, 2023 10:03 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)AMZN, GOOG, MSFT
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.6K Followers

Summary

  • We continue to be buy-rated on Meta Platforms post-earnings.
  • We believe Meta is rebounding from its 2022 lows, and Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” is playing out; Meta broke its streak of revenue declines with sales up 3% in 1Q23.
  • The stock is up roughly 117% since we published our buy-rating last November, outperforming the S&P 500 (up 7% in comparison).
  • We also believe Meta’s massive investment in its Reality Labs unit may actually pay off in the mid-to-long run amid the growing AI hype.
  • The stock price remains volatile due to weaker ad spending pressuring revenue, but we recommend investors begin exploring favorable entry points into the stock.

Facebook Parent Company Meta Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is making a comeback in what Zuckerberg coins the “year of efficiency”- we maintain our buy recommendation on the stock. Meta remains our favorite stock in the FANG group, demonstrating resilience to the weak spending environment and

image3.png

SeekingAlpha

image5.png

Meta 1Q23 earnings presentation

image4.png

Meta 1Q23 earnings presentation

image2.png

TechStockPros

image1.png

TechStockPros

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.6K Followers
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.