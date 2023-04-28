Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Why LG Display Is Being Given The Benefit Of The Doubt

Apr. 28, 2023 10:21 AM ETLG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL)
Summary

  • LPL posted a bigger-than-expected Q1 loss, but there is reason for optimism with positive signs to be found in the display market.
  • While the market for display panels is improving, there are a number of potential wildcards that could shake things up.
  • LPL has a low market cap, but there is a reason for it looking at the income statement and the balance sheet.
  • Things are looking up for LPL despite all the gloom surrounding it, but that does not mean it is in the clear.

Online Multimedia video concept on TV set in dark room. Man watching online TV with remote control in hand. Television streaming video. Media TV on demand. VOD service screen with remote control

Pavel Muravev

Not much was expected from LG Display (NYSE:LPL) with the company expected to announce its fourth straight quarterly loss with the Q1 2023 report. Yet LPL managed to miss estimates on the 26th by posting a bigger-than-expected operating

LPL chart

Source: finviz.com

Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

