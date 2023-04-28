Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Are Geothermal Stocks A Good Investment As Japan And U.S. Agree To Geothermal Cooperation?

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Geothermal energy is a low-carbon source that can provide reliable baseload.
  • Between the political opposition to nuclear power and the intermittency of wind and solar, geothermal may emerge as more important.
  • There aren't that many investment choices in this space, but I offer one idea of how to play the geothermal trend indirectly.

4 steel chimneys with smoke from geothermal energy

Rhoberazzi

Geothermal energy, nicely explained by the U.S. Energy Information Administration here, has become an important part of the energy transition discourse. For energy and generalist investors alike, though, the more interesting question may be if and how one should invest in this domain.

This article was written by

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.48K Followers
I believe in the value approach to investing and focus on the energy sector. I write mostly about stocks I own. Twitter: @_EnergyRealist  Disclaimer: My articles, blog posts and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VLOWY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My articles, blog posts, and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.