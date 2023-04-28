Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Enphase Energy: After 25% Pullback, Still Very Expensive

Apr. 28, 2023 10:59 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)2 Comments
JZ Research profile picture
JZ Research
17 Followers

Summary

  • Enphase's weak 2Q revenue outlook implied the demand slowdown in the near term due to California transitions to NEM 3.0.
  • The 25% post-earnings selloff is not considered overdone as it's still the most expensive stock among peers.
  • With a strong FCF profile (28.6x P/FCF TTM) and healthy balance sheet (1.2x of net debt/adj EBITDA TTM), ENPH is well-positioned to navigate the potential headwinds.
  • I remain neutral on the stock due to its premium valuation (7.2x EV/sales CY23 vs less than 3.4x of the average).

Solar power farm in the evening.

Pavel Babic

Investment Thesis

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a leading provider of residential solar inverters, with a projected CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030, offering a secular long-term growth opportunity. However, as I mentioned in my

2022 Company Presentation

2022 Company Presentation

YCharts

YCharts

REVEL Website

REVEL Website

1Q23 Supplemental Information

1Q23 Supplemental Information

1Q23 Supplemental Information

1Q23 Supplemental Information

J.P. Morgan estimates, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

J.P. Morgan estimates, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

YCharts

YCharts

This article was written by

JZ Research profile picture
JZ Research
17 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. CFA III passed. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.