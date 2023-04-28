Pavel Babic

Investment Thesis

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a leading provider of residential solar inverters, with a projected CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030, offering a secular long-term growth opportunity. However, as I mentioned in my article, the US solar market's growth outlook may be negatively impacted by the macro slowdown and the reduction in price credit under California NEM 3.0. Due to the weak 2Q outlook, investors are concerned that the initial demand trend may start to reverse, particularly given the demand pull-forward before the NEM 2.0 application deadline on April 15. Despite this, I believe ENPH can navigate the demand slowdown with its strong FCF profile and healthy balance sheet, providing more confidence for investors to weather near-term volatility. While some investors may argue that the 25% selloff was overdone, I remain neutral on the stock, as the post-selloff multiple of 7.2x EV/Sales Fwd still posts a significant valuation risk.

Company Background

As previously mentioned, the company provides microinverter technology products and solutions, accounting for 83% of its FY 2022 sales. These products are used in distributed photovoltaic (PV) solar systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With over 3 million Enphase residential and commercial systems deployed in more than 145 countries, the company has shipped approximately 58 million microinverters as of December 31, 2022. The company mainly distributes its microinverters through various distributors, with 76% of its FY 2022 sales going to the United States end-market. However, it also ships to other countries such as Canada, UK, various European end-markets, Australia, and New Zealand. Enphase has maintained a hypergrowth momentum, with both its top and bottom lines posting a CAGR of 44% and 46%, respectively, from FY 2020 to FY 2022. The company has also maintained positive FCFs in the last four years and is currently trading at 28.6x P/FCF TTM, the lowest in three years.

NEM 3.0 Headwinds

The approval of NEM 3.0 by the California Public Utilities Commission in December 2022 means that starting from April 15, 2023, solar customers selling excess energy to the grid will receive almost 75% reduced compensation. According to 2022 10-K, this new policy is expected to decrease the average export rate in California from the current average of $0.25/kWh to $0.35/kWh to approximately $0.05/kWh to $0.08/kWh. As a result, the demand for solar PV systems may decrease, including future inverter sales.

1Q23 Takeaway

Despite better-than-expected 1Q earnings results, ENPH provided a sluggish 2Q FY2023 revenue guidance, which implies a potential deterioration in solar demand. According to the press release, the company expects 2Q revenue to be in a range of $700 to $750 million, below the consensus of $760 million. The adjusted gross margin is expected to be in a range of 42% to 45%, in-line with the historical trend. The core KPI, microinverters shipped, came in 4.8 million, up 70% YoY, indicating a strong demand in the past three months. However, we can't model the growth outlook based on the 1Q inputs. It is possible that the current surge in demand for solar panels is mainly motivated by homeowners' desire to secure the full price credit agreement before April 15th. This rush to take advantage of the full price credit may create a pull-forward demand that could negatively affect volume growth later in the year. The company lost one fourth of its market value as investors were discounting a near-term headwind on the solar rooftop demand. In the earnings call, the CEO was convinced the impact will be temporary. He added, "We are opening manufacturing lines with three different manufacturing partners, adding a capacity of 4.5 million microinverters per quarter, bringing our overall global capacity to 10 million microinverters per quarter as we exit 2023." While it's possible that the company can benefit from the IRA manufacturing tax credit as the six new US lines will be fully operational by year-end, it remains unclear whether the demand can pick up if the US enters a recession in 2H. Therefore, we need clear visibility in the coming quarters.

Enphase maintains a strong balance sheet, with a leverage ratio of 1.2x net debt over adjusted EBITDA TTM (less than 3x is considered excellent), compared to the solar rooftop installers such as RUN and NOVA, which are currently unprofitable and have high leverage ratios. If we factor in marketable securities, the company maintains a negative net debt in the last three quarters (For example, 1314.7 is greater than 1778.4 in 1Q FY 2023), which implies that the company's short-term liquidity (cash and marketable securities) is enough to cover all of its borrowings. This puts the company in a favorable position to withstand the macro headwinds in the near-term. However, despite this, I remain cautious on the stock given its high valuation multiple, even after the 25% drawdown following the earnings report.

Still Very Expensive

As we can see from the table, ENPH was trading at 8.9x EV/Revenue CY23 (as of 04/21/2023), which was significantly higher than the average of 3.4x. The multiple was the highest in the category, suggesting a high growth expectation among investors. Additionally, the stock was trading at 39.4x of P/E CY23 and 27.3x of EV/EBITDA CY23, both above the group average of 32.1x and 20.4, respectively. Therefore, it was not surprising that the weak 2Q growth outlook caused a severe sell-off in the stock. Even after a 25% decline (as of 04/26/23), the stock was still trading at a relatively high multiple of 7.1x EV/Revenue Fwd. Therefore, it may be prudent for investors to look for a better entry point in the coming months.

Conclusion

Despite my positive outlook on Enphase's long-term fundamental outlook, supported by favorable secular trends in solar energy, I'm neutral on the stock in the near-term due to concerns over a growth slowdown in the upcoming quarter, which could negatively impact the sentiments. Furthermore, the stock is still trading at a premium valuation after the recent sell-off, indicating a potential risk related to valuation in the current high-interest-rate environment. However, I admit that the company's strong balance sheet and strong FCF can provide a competitive advantage to navigate the growth slowdown in the near term. As a result, it would be prudent for investors to remain on the sidelines until there is more clarity regarding the resilience of solar demand in the coming quarters.