Costamare E-Series Preferred Bolstered By Long-Term Charter Arrangements

Summary

  • Charter rates are normalizing, but they're still reasonably high relative to COVID-19 lows, so profitability can be expected.
  • They are in the process of disposing some ships in arrangements penned during the tightest of markets in early 2022.
  • On top of that, they have pretty long-term average charters right now. The Preferred Series E dividend is defensible for the foreseeable future, also thanks to favorable refinancing.
  • They are doing an asset-lite approach in expanding their dry bulk business by chartering in on an index basis for now, but this could also be a speculative platform.
  • Still, implied credit rating on the preferred cash flow looks a little low. The Costamare preferreds are attractive, but we think that the company picture is getting blurred by bulk.
Aerial View of Container Ship

shaunl

The Costamare Inc. (CMRE) 8.87% CUM PFD E (NYSE:CMRE.PE) are the E-series preferred shares in the CMRE capital structure, sitting at the lowest wrung of seniority just above equity. The business performance signals that the preferred dividend should

cmre 2022 Q4 pres

Charter Rates (Q4 2022 Pres)

CMRE q4 pres

Fixed Arrangements (Q4 2022 Pres)

valuations preferred CMRE.PE

Valuation (VTS)

Comments

