Everest Re: Diversified Written Premiums Drive P&C Scale

Apr. 28, 2023 11:25 AM ETEverest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Everest Re's 1Y performance (+32.47%) exceeds that of both the broad market (SPY: -2.82%) and the insurance industry (KIE: -0.78%).
  • This growth exemplifies Everest Re's sustained revenue growth in spite of macro factors, growing annual revenues from $7.36bn in 2018 to $12.06bn in 2022.
  • The insurer has experienced such growth both through the generation of operational efficiencies and exemplary risk appraisal in reinsurance and through their expansion into specialty insurance products.
  • Combined with their global presence and ongoing economic-demographic trends and Everest has positioned itself for maintenance of the growth seen in the trailing 5 years.
  • The synergy between existing and upcoming product lines of the company and Everest's continued commitment to quality capital management lead me to rate the company a 'buy'.

Everest U.S. Headquarters in Warren, NJ, USA.

JHVEPhoto

The Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is the world's 7th largest reinsurance company, with a growing footprint in specialty insurance products, encompassing Workers' Comp insurance, short tail property insurance, and accident and health insurance among others.

This strategy has led

Everest revenue growth

Everest Re Annual Presentation

Everest Re (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry

Everest Re (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry (TradingView)

Everest Comparative Analysis

barchart.com

Everest Relative Valuation

AlphaSpread

Reinsurance Sub-Segments

Reinsurance Sub-Segments (Everest Re Annual Presentation)

Specialty Insurance Sub-Segments

Specialty Insurance Sub-Segments (Everest Re Annual Presentation)

Everest Portfolio

Everest Re Annual Presentation

Everest Price Forecast

TradingView

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

