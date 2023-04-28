Purplexsu

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I constantly seek new opportunities to invest in income-producing assets, mainly stocks. I usually add to existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The energy sector is a tricky sector for dividend growth investors. The reason for that is the high cyclicality of the business. Companies in the oil and gas business are price takers and therefore have to adapt quickly to a changing environment. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is an exciting prospect in this industry due to its disciplined capital allocation.

I will analyze EOG Resources using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

EOG Resources explores, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Fundamentals

Revenues of EOG Resources have increased by 130% over the last decade. The growth in sales came as the company increased its production, the number of drillings, and due to the oil price increase. It also grew inorganically as it acquired Yates Petroleum Corp in 2017. In the medium, there is a higher uncertainty regarding oil prices and the risk of a recession. Therefore, in the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects EOG Resources to grow sales slowly, following a slight decline in 2023.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) has increased at a much faster pace compared to the revenue. EPS has increased by 620% over the last decade. EPS increase is attributed to the rise in energy prices that went straight to the bottom line to lower expenses, and it happened despite an increase in the number of shares. Lower energy prices in 2023 will affect the company's bottom line. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects EOG Resources to grow EPS at a low single digits rate slowly, following a 13% decline in 2023.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is another metric where EOG Resources is excelling. The company has grown its dividend by 22% between 1999 and 2023. In addition, during the last year, as energy prices soared, the company also paid special dividends to its shareholders. The company has increased the dividend yearly for twelve years and hasn't lowered the payment for more than 30 years. The current payout ratio is 66%, including the special dividend, and without it, it sits comfortably at 27%, meaning that the dividend should be safe even when the price of oil declines. Investors can capitalize on a decent 2.8% yield before special distributions.

Data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, companies also utilize buybacks to support EPS growth. Buybacks help growth as they lower the number of outstanding shares. EOG Resources hasn't been buying back shares over the last decade. Therefore, the share count has increased steadily by 8%. This is not a significant dilution and hasn't hindered EPS growth. In the future, the company announced a $5B buyback program which equates to 7% of the company's market share.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio of EOG Resources, when using the 2023 forecasted EPS, stands at 9.7. Paying 9.7 times earnings for a highly profitable company with a long growth history is attractive. In the medium term, growth will be slower, but long-term investors can capitalize on that low valuation to buy a quality asset with long-term growth. Therefore, I believe that the share price is attractive.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs emphasizes how attractive the company's shares are at the moment. The average P/E ratio of EOG Resources over the last two decades was 28. The current P/E ratio, on the other hand, stands at 9.7. However, investors should take into account that historically, the company has grown faster than it is expected right now. Still, there is a significant discount in the valuation, and I believe the shares are attractive as the company is working on its growth opportunities.

Fastgraphs

Opportunities

The first growth opportunity for the company is its capital allocation. EOG Resources has a competent and disciplined management team. They don't chase size. They seek high quality instead. They only invest in assets with a high return on investments. This focus on profitability makes the company more profitable than its peers. As EOG Resources focuses only on premium drilling, it can achieve higher EPS growth even when oil prices are stable.

EOG Q4 Presentation

Another growth opportunity for the company is its excellent balance sheet. The oil and gas business requires significant capital investments. Despite that constant need to invest, EOG Resources maintains a considerable cash position larger than its long-term debt. With no net debt, the company will have more wiggle room regarding interest expenses. Moreover, it has plenty of flexibility to acquire assets from peers and even for mergers and acquisitions.

EOG Q4 Presentation

Another opportunity for EOG Resources is the ability to create high free cash flow even under extreme conditions. The capital allocation strategy described above means the company is free cash flow positive even when the oil price hits $40, and the gas price hits $2.5. The ability to perform well even under these conditions is an excellent opportunity for dividend growth investors as we seek a stable income stream even during recessions.

Risks

In the short term, the main risk for EOG Resources is the risk of recession. We have seen that the American economy is slowing down as growth slowed down to 1.1% in the first quarter. A recession will lower the demand for oil and gas as people consume less. It will hurt EOG Resources even more as it is likely that we will also see a lower oil price during a recession. Therefore, the short-term risk is lower demand and lower prices until the economy recovers.

Another risk for the medium term is the competitive nature of the business. There are hundreds of oil and gas companies, and they all produce roughly the same product. They all lack pricing ability, and therefore they are very cyclical. The combination of a competitive market with zero pricing power forces EOG Resources to allocate capital well, and any failure to do so will impact the margins significantly.

The long-term risk for EOG Resources is the long-term oil demand. The graph below from the IEA (International Energy Agency) shows three main scenarios for oil demand in the decade of 2020-2030. Even under the most optimistic scenario, there is roughly a 1% increase in demand between today and 2030. Therefore, EOG Resources must grow by growing its market share in a stagnated or shrinking market.

IEA

Conclusions

To conclude, EOG Resources is a great company and a decent investment. The company offers solid fundamentals, with decent sales and EPS growth leading to dividend growth and buybacks. This great package comes at a great valuation, with several growth opportunities connected to the great well-disciplined management team.

Therefore, I believe that the company is a BUY. There are risks to the investment thesis, but I think that they are more than manageable due to the management's focus on premium assets and the strong balance sheet. Dividend growth investors who seek a stable income-producing company in the energy sector should consider buying EOG Resources.