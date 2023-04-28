SPY: Ignore The Rally Just As The Stock Market Ignores Massive Risks

ALLVISIONN/iStock via Getty Images

The stock market doesn't seem to worry, but it should

It seems like all assets in the world have already priced in a recession in the next 12 months. Besides... yeah, the stock market.

Data by YCharts

The stock market refuses to price in this and next quarter's troubles. S&P 500 stands at 4,135, which is May 2022 level. The market does not see a recession, actually already confirmed by Fed members, liquidity withdrawal when the debt ceiling issue is resolved, a banking crisis, and a drop in corporate profits due to deteriorating financial conditions.

Data by YCharts

It is important to understand that the effect of the Fed's high interest rate has only just begun to emerge. Losses continue to accumulate in the system, and liquidity is now quite expensive. What the regulators did in 2020-2021 can't just be broken quickly, it's a pretty slow gradual process, but it's inevitable and it's accelerating.

One of the consequences of unprecedented QE was the excessive savings of Americans placed in bank deposits. $17.25 trillion worth of savings continues to drive consumer spendings that, in turn, drive inflation. Normalization of almost all processes will begin when deposits start to flow out of the banks. Then the banks will raise incredibly low rates, and only then will the consumer begin to reduce consumption en masse. And then industrial production will fall, followed by an incredibly hot labor market.

t.me/TruEcon

Another interesting point. In 2020-2021 there was a boom in the opening of new, mostly small, businesses as business applications almost doubled. During the pandemic, extra issued money served as seed money for these enterprises. This, in particular, explains the low level of unemployment, which in some industries has turned into a shortage of personnel. As well as the rising cost of labor in the sector of low- and medium-qualified workers. These enterprises only existed under ZIRP and will be the first to feel the consumer's weakness in the economy.

wolfstreet.com

On the other side, though, is a much darker picture. The money market is cracking. Spread between 5-week and 6-week T-bills skyrocketed a week before and is now >0.8%.

t.me/TruEcon

So, to be clear: There is an arbitrage opportunity to short sell (borrow) May 30 T-bills and use these funds to buy June 6 bills, then, closer to the maturity date, you'll pay, let's say, 3.5% p.a. and get 4.7% p.a. And no one wants to take this week worth of risk! And the best part is that there is less risk here, because there is no Fed meeting between these two dates, so no interest risk, and at the same time the U.S. Treasury, even if it tries very hard, cannot spend its money before June 6, i.e. there is no credit risk here either.

There are two possible explanations for this situation: either we do not know something, and the U.S. will default on the national debt in early June, or it is the market dysfunction resulting from the banking shock in March. I'm leaning toward the second option. There is a mutual mistrust in the system, and that's where it all begins.

Speaking of default, the US Treasury is set to run out of funds by late July, given a bit weaker-than-expected tax payments and extraordinary measures.

Goldman Sachs

There is time to raise the ceiling, but not that much. The fact that negotiations have not just stalled, and have not even begun, is worrisome. CDS are at multi-year highs. However, I am still confident that the national debt limit will be raised almost without issue, as both parties understand what a drag on the process will lead to. But these are still bad news for stocks, as the US Treasury will basically issue (sell) large volumes of government bonds in a low-liquidity market.

investing.com

All in all, the second half of the year looks bleak for the stock market as new system breakdowns, falling industrial production, a spark in unemployment, and liquidity withdrawal from the market look inevitable.

The banking crisis is gaining momentum

First Republic Bank's earnings report reminded that problems haven't got anywhere out of the system. Deposits fell 41% during the quarter. In fact, without the $30 billion of rescue measures by 11 banks, the figure would have fallen by 57.8%. As a result, the volume of deposits turned out to be significantly lower than loans, in this case, the outflow can be called critical.

To plug this hole, the bank had to get $80 billion in expensive short-term borrowings (12 times higher vs. last quarter) and long-term FHLB advances (3.5 times higher vs. last quarter).

FRB

FRB, for its part, said it was going to sell $50-100 billion in assets, and there has also been talk of a possible nationalization of the bank. I think that, in this situation, it will be easier to recapitalize the bank and support it until rates go down.

We can say that things are already bursting at the seams here. FRB is a ticking bomb, which will explode the moment delinquencies begin to grow and deposit outflows begin to accelerate. The most important thing here is that any at least somewhat loud bankruptcy can generate massive. And then regulators will have to buy out everything that can be claimed as 'problematic', for which they have no resources yet, so the increase of the ceiling by the U.S. Treasury is very necessary.

All the positive is priced in, none of the negative is

If we take apart NYSEARCA:SPY's holdings, we have 11 sectors, only 4 of which are considered to be somewhat recession-proof (if we include the Communication Sector). They account for 33% of all holdings, i.e., 2/3 of the S&P 500 remains very vulnerable to a decline. And in this 66%, all the possible positivity has already been priced in.

Seeking Alpha

Technology: we saw strong reports from the big names Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta (META). But look at this. These three are up 22%, 27%, and 98%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Concerning the largest one, technology, the main problem in slowing down expansion remains relevant. Deteriorating financial conditions and new shocks in the system will further limit IT companies' ability to raise capital. Since the beginning of the year, IT layoffs have affected 248,000 people. The sector has a very high valuation relative to the broad market.

The financial sector continues to be under pressure from absolutely all the structural problems of the economy. The Consumer Cyclical will be affected over the next 12 months by the weakening of the consumer. Energy - recessionary risks, real estate - high rates and recession.

In fact, all that allows SPY to be at such high levels is a large amount of liquidity in the system and continued consumer spending due to a number of reasons described above.

Conclusion

Risks continue to accumulate in the system, which will gradually accelerate the processes. On the horizon of the year, we can expect a recession, probable problems with the increase of the debt ceiling, massive withdrawal of liquidity from the system by the US Treasury and so on. At the same time, the SPY is at May 2022 with high valuations.

SPY is a Sell.