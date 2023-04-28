Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Pinterest: Shifting Narrative

Apr. 28, 2023 11:43 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)1 Comment
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.32K Followers

Summary

  • User engagement is improving rapidly and MAU growth has returned to near the pre-COVID trend, demonstrating the long-term health of the platform.
  • Pinterest continues to improve its advertising solutions, which remain immature relative to peers. This will support ARPU when the demand environment improves.
  • Ad spend is weak and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future, which will probably limit near-term share price gains.

Apple iPhone XR showing homepage Pinterest application on mobile

5./15 WEST

Pinterest's (NYSE:PINS) stock has been fairly flat over the past 12 months, but business fundamentals have shifted significantly over that time. A year ago there were serious questions being raised about the long-term viability of the platform due to

Pinterest Revenue Growth

Figure 1: Pinterest Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Pinterest)

Pinterest Monthly Active Users

Figure 2: Pinterest Monthly Active Users (source: Created by author using data from Pinterest)

"Pinterest" Search Interest

Figure 3: "Pinterest" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Pinterest ARPU

Figure 4: Pinterest ARPU (source: Created by author using data from Pinterest)

Pinterest Operating Expenses

Table 1: Pinterest Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Pinterest)

Pinterest Profit Margins

Figure 5: Pinterest Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Pinterest)

Pinterest Operating Expenses

Pinterest Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Pinterest)

Pinterest Job Openings

Figure 7: Pinterest Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.32K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PINS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.