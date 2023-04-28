Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

EQT: Well Hedged For 2023, Well Positioned For Price Recovery

Apr. 28, 2023
Summary

  • EQT stock popped ~7% yesterday after it delivered a robust Q1 report on Wednesday that was a beat on both the top and bottom lines.
  • While I'm still generally bearish on the domestic natural gas price this year, EQT is well hedged for 2023 and in a great position for a potential multi-year price recovery.
  • Meantime, EQT's pending acquisition of THQ's upstream (Tug Hill) assets will nearly double EQT's net production in the West Virginia Marcellus.
  • EQT is the No. 1 natural gas producer in the U.S. and has some of the lowest-cost natural gas production in North America.
  • That being the case, EQT is excellently positioned for a potential multi-year price recovery driven by an expected 80% increase in LNG export capacity by 2026.

Flaming gas burners on household kitchen stove with an exchange graph of the growth in the cost of natural gas prices

The stock of EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) jumped yesterday after a robust Q1 earnings report on Wednesday (see below). While the domestic natural gas market has crashed over the past year, EQT - the No. 1 natural gas producer in the U.S. - has been ahead of

Chart
EQT Corporate Summary

EQT Corp

EQT's Tug Hill Acquisition

EQT Corp

NYMEX Gas Price

EQT 2023 Hedge Book

EQT Corp

U.S. LNG Export Capacity

EIA

Chart
