The stock of EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) jumped yesterday after a robust Q1 earnings report on Wednesday (see below). While the domestic natural gas market has crashed over the past year, EQT - the No. 1 natural gas producer in the U.S. - has been ahead of the curve and has hedged more than 60% of expected 2023 production. While the company is not nearly as hedge protected for 2024, additional LNG export capacity should start coming online early next year and should begin to support the price of domestic natural gas. Meantime, EQT continues to strengthen its balance sheet and buying back shares. The stock is down 15% over the past year, but with a forward P/E of only 13.8x, EQT looks undervalued here and I rate it a buy.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis in EQT is relatively straight forward. The slide below take an overview of EQT Corp and was taken from the company's Q1 Presentation given earlier this week:

EQT Corp

As can be seen in the graphic, EQT's dominant position in Appalachia's prolific and low-cost Marcellus shale has enabled it to become the No. 1 natural gas producer in the United States. That being the case, the company is in an excellent position to benefit from a potential multi-year price recovery in the natural gas market that will be driven by growing LNG export capacity, which I will delve deeper into further below.

Earnings

Despite a crash in the domestic natural gas market (see The Demise Of NYMEX Gas (Not To Mention Waha)), EQT was able to hedge its way out of the doldrums to deliver a robust Q1 Earnings Report this week. It was a beat on both the top and bottom lines. Highlights included:

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 was a $0.38 beat.

Revenue of $2.66 billion beat by a whopping $890 million.

Sales volumes of 459 Bcfe came in 2% above the mid-point of guidance.

Better yet, free cash flow generation was $774 million, or an estimated $1.96/share based on the average of 393,883,000 fully-diluted shares outstanding. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of more than $2.1 billion, that's up over $600 million from year-end 2022.

The Tug Hill Acquisition

Previously, EQT's pending acquisition of the Tug Hill and XcL Midstream assets were estimated to cost $2.6 billion in cash and 55 million shares (subject to customary closing adjustments). The Tug Hill asset map is shown below:

EQT Corp

The Tug Hill assets are expected to add 800 MMcfe/d of production and 11 years of inventory in the core Southwest Appalachia area of West Virginia. The deal is expected to lower EQT's pro forma free-cash-flow breakeven price by ~$0.15/MMBtu.

On the Q4 conference call, CEO Toby Rice gave a status update on the pending acquisition:

As it relates to the pending Tug Hill acquisition, we have been constructively working with the FTC and believe we are on track to close the acquisition around midyear. Due to the relative value structure of the deal with a meaningful equity component and the interim free cash flow since the deal's effective date of July 1, 2022, we expect the price paid at closing to be roughly $2.3 billion of cash and approximately 48 million shares, which added $33 per share price equates to a closing value of roughly $3.9 billion.

As you can see, due to the recent strength in EQT's stock price, the estimated stock portion of the transaction declined from 55 million shares to 48 million shares. That bodes well for EQT shareholders going forward.

Shareholder Returns

As a result of its strong financial performance, EQT was able to repurchase ~6 million shares of during the quarter for $200 million. That equates to an estimated $33.33/share (the stock closed yesterday at $33.54).

Dividends also are growing. The company's quarterly dividend has gone from $0.03/share in February of 2020 to the current $0.15/share - which is good enough for a 1.71% yield. However, EQT still has a priority on debt reduction: Net-debt declined by $900 million during the quarter. As a result, net interest expense declined to $46.55 million in Q1 vs. $67.90 million in the year-ago quarter. Again, this reduction in debt expense bodes very well for EQT shareholders going forward.

Outlook

As mentioned earlier, the price of NYMEX gas has arguably crashed over the past year (down ~67%):

MarketWatch

That was caused by at least three primary developments:

The ramp up of U.S. gas production to meet growing LNG export demand in the EU as a result of the Russia/Ukraine conflict and pipeline gas deliveries to Europe.

Growing associated gas production by shale producers targeting oil production.

In June, the Freeport LNG export facility (2 Bcf/d) was shut down due to an accident.

Meantime, no additional U.S. LNG export capacity is expected to come online until next year. However, as mentioned earlier, EQT is well hedged this year:

EQT Corp

As you can see, EQT has hedged over 62% of expected 2023 production. That hedge book should serve as a bridge to 2024, where so far the company is much less hedged and is therefore poised to take advantage of a potential price recovery. I say that because significant new LNG capacity from four new LNG projects is slated to come online starting early next year:

EIA

As you can see from the graphic above, LNG export capacity - which averaged 11.1 Bcf/d in the first half of 2022 - is expected to grow to ~20 Bcf/d by January of 2026, or by ~80%. EQT Corp, being the No. 1 natural gas producer is the United States, will quite likely be a big beneficiary of what may likely become multi-year recovery in the domestic price of natural gas.

Indeed, the Institute For Energy Economics & Financial Analysis ("IEEFA") thinks LNG exports my spell trouble on the horizon for U.S. consumers because:

The growth of exports pits overseas natural gas buyers - many of whom are accustomed to paying top dollar for the fuel - into direct competition with U.S. consumers. With only a finite amount of North American gas to go around, bidding wars can boost the price that Americans pay for gas.

The IEEFA supports that thesis by pointing to the surge of LNG exports out of the U.S. last year as a result of the Ukraine crisis as the kind of dynamic that lifted U.S. natural gas prices to their highest level in a decade. Indeed, last year U.S. LNG exporters shipped as much as they could to Europe and Asia.

From my perspective, the global energy supply chains already have been redesigned from the ground up: the U.S., EU, and their Democratic and NATO allies will likely never again depend on Russia for so much of their energy imports - at least not as long as Putin is in control of Russia. For that reason, I doubt the world will see such a chaotic global energy market as happened in 2022 again any time soon. However, the U.S.'s growing LNG export capacity means the odds are in favor of a multi-year domestic natural gas price recovery.

EQT has guided for 2023 "all-in" operating costs to be in a range of $1.35-$1.47/Mcfe. For Q1, the average realized selling price was $4.11/Mcfe - thus, the $774 million in FCF. Obviously, if domestic natural gas average $5 or $6/Mcfe, EQT - and its shareholders - will be rolling in cash.

Risks

As a commodity price taker, obviously the biggest risk to EQT and its stock price is a decline in the price of natural gas. Higher than expected costs for oilfield services could also eat into profits. Integration of the pending acquisitions has some execution risks, but EQT has a relatively impressive acquisition track record.

From a balance sheet perspective, at the end of Q1 EQT had $3.3 billion in net debt, down $2 billion from year-end 2019. Meantime, proved reserved have increased by 43% over that time frame, while average daily production has increased by 29%. Point being: EQT is a much stronger company today than it was just a few years ago.

Summary and Conclusion

EQT is the No. 1 natural gas producer in the United States and its financial position is much improved as a result of debt reduction and improved free cash flow profile. The company also is buying back shares and is well hedged for what would otherwise be a bleak 2023 natural gas price environment. However, 2024 will likely be the start of a multi-year nat gas price recovery as U.S. LNG exports are expected to increase by ~80% from 2024-2026, or by a whopping 8.9 Bcf/d. With EQT's extremely low-cost of supply, it is in the cat-bird seat to benefit. EQT is a buy.

For added perspective, I'll end with a five-year total returns comparison of EQT versus the SPDR S&P Energy ETF (XLE) as well as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO):

Data by YCharts

I suspect the next five years will be much better for EQT than has the last five years.