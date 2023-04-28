igoriss/iStock via Getty Images

In my region of the United States, we're in the middle of our seemingly annual "false spring" when we get a stretch of weather in March or early April that is unseasonably warm, only to be followed with more freezing temperatures. I was at a high school track meet about 3 weeks ago, during this year's false spring, wearing shorts and a tee-shirt, and could feel myself starting to get a mild sunburn. Yesterday, on the other hand, the meet I attended was held despite the wind, rain, and hail; I had on four layers of clothes and was still cold. But we cling to an anticipation that warm weather will eventually arrive, and we'll be breaking out the sunscreen as we spend more time outdoors again. Depending on the particular sunscreen we use, there is a chance that the zinc oxide in it blocking those UV rays could be in the nano particle form innovated by Nanophase Technologies (OTC:NANX). Nanophase Technologies is essentially a nano cap sized company (market cap of $45 million) that specializes in nano particle formulations for applications ranging from skin care and cosmetics to polishing slurries used for windows or high-end engineered optics products, and other uses in-between.

Introduction and Summary of 2022 Results

Nanophase's biggest line of business is its applications for skin care and cosmetics ingredients, which is marketed under its own name, Solésence. Some known customers of the Solésence ingredients include Colorescience, a subsidiary of AbbVie (ABBV) and Kendo, owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), as well as some niche natural beauty brands like Credo Beauty and Bloomefects. The other business lines outside of personal care and Solésence account for approximately 10% of revenue, and I won't be attempting to break those out specifically.

This past year was a transitional year for Nanophase. The company started leasing a much larger facility, but for a time in Q4 of 2022 was running multiple lines in different locations, raising expenses during the physical transition time. In total, the company ended 2022 with space at three facilities, all in the Chicago area. This count includes a new facility in Bolingbrook, which houses the majority of the physical footprint of the company, a 260,000 square feet space that Nanophase is not yet completely filling up. The process of moving production to this large new facility started in the 4th quarter of last year, and the process of getting things up and running there fully impacted fourth quarter results. In particular, management noted that the time of transitioning between production facilities increased labor costs considerably in the quarter, while they had to run multiple production lines at different locations, which will be a one-time factor. Additional cost centers that are expected to decline into 2023 are bad debt expense and consulting fees.

For full year 2022, Nanophase had strong revenue growth, going from $29.5 million to $37.3 million, a very nice 26.4% bump, and I think a good clue that overall, their products and innovations are in-demand, with an even stronger hockey-stick growth going back to 2019.

Data by YCharts

However, the expenses grew faster, resulting in a net loss of ($2.6 million) versus net income of $2.3 million for 2021; this was a $0.10 swing in EPS, from $0.05 in 2021 to ($0.05) for 2022. The costs involved in generating the higher sales were especially noticeable starting with cost of sales, which pushed gross margins from 29.4% in 2021 to just 22.4% last year, a bruising 700 basis point drop off. Operating expenses were not contained any better, as R & D shot up by 36%, while general & administrative expenses went up an eye-watering 95%, from $3.9 million to $7.6 million.

The silver lining on the G&A expense is just how much of those should be either one-time or of limited duration. A few things were lumped into this that really set it apart versus the prior year, specifically: $1.3 million related to items like a cyberattack and consulting expenses, with an additional $0.4 million in legal fees (see section below on pending litigation). There was a $0.3 million bad debt expense, which the company is putting resources towards solving going forward. The point is, apart from the above-average legal fees, management reasonably expects a material portion of the higher expenses reported in 2022 not to recur at the same elevated levels in 2023.

The balance sheet as of 12/31/2022 is in fair condition, with current assets sitting at about a 1:1 ratio to current liabilities, and the only debt being related-party debt totaling $8.3 million (with the current portion of it being $7.3 million). Cash on hand was $2.2 million, and the book value of shareholders' equity was sitting at $5.6 million, or $0.11 per share.

Outlook and Valuation

Management is expecting a return to profitability in Q1 of 2023 and increasing throughout the year, with the high rate of sales growth to continue but executed with much better expense management. When pressed a little on the earnings call, CEO Jess Jankowski, did indicate that their gross margin target is above 30% as a steady-state objective, and expects to be there in the first half of 2023.

Data by YCharts

Clearly getting that gross margin back up to that 30% sort of range can give the company some breathing room for getting cash flows going, as capex investing trails off some and the new operating set-up stabilizes. Mr. Jankowski indicated on the call that price increases had gone into effect, and further that:

Total 2023 direct labor should come in closer to 2021 direct labor than that of last year [2022], which could lead to another 5% to 6% of improvement in gross margin. [author's transcription, in recording at the 9min 50sec mark; see link above]

For context, in 2021, Nanophase generated $2.3 million in cash flow from operations and had $1.9 million in capex investment, leaving ~$400 thousand in free cash flow; obviously not a lot, but positive. For 2022, cash loss from operations was ($1.7 million), with an additional investment in capex of $2.8 million, leaving negative free cash flow of ($4.5 million). What is the possible path back to being free cash flow positive?

If you begin just with 2022 sales as a baseline but see gross margin improve to something like 26% (below the stated goal of 30% to be conservative), and strip out some of the one-time costs in 2022, a clearer picture comes into focus. On the topline basis of $37.3 million and 26% gross margin, gross profit would have come out to $9.7 million. Leaving R & D costs the same at $3.0 million leaves $6.7 million. Setting aside $1.6 million in one-time costs but leaving in the elevated legal expenses and other G & A costs brings the total G & A down to $6.0 million, for an operating profit of $0.7 million. Ignoring minimal taxes and applying the same adjustments to net income from the cash flow statement brings a slightly negative cash flow from operations of ($0.2 million), or ($3.0 million) in free cash flow when combined with capex. I take that to be a reasonable baseline possibility, and sets the bar for where things need to head to turn things positive.

Based on the 2022 historical baseline of actual cash flow adjustments, the net income starting point to perfectly breakeven on free cash flow would need to be $1.850 million; when combined with positive $0.97 million in net adjustments from operating cash and ($2.82 million) use of cash for capex it would cancel out to $0. In order to get to net income of $1.850 million with assumed operating expenses of $9.75 million requires a gross profit of $11.6 million. At 26% gross margins, total revenue would need to be $44.6 million, or another 20% higher than what Nanophase actually achieved in 2022. This suggests that even on a normalized basis, there is still a significant wall to climb.

First of all, if the gross margin improvement is the low-hanging fruit that management believes, then the combination of continued strong sales growth with better gross profit will go a tremendous way towards generating positive operating cash flow. Secondly, while R & D is important for making advancements in this business, keeping it dialed to sustainable levels will be critical (the company does have an overall impressive intellectual property portfolio of patents). Spending 30% of gross profits on R&D as the company did in 2022 is simply too high over the long run, but if it can stay fairly flat as gross profit rises, then it could continue at current levels or grow as profitability allows. The real challenge will be tightening down the operating costs inherent with growth, especially in such an inflationary context. Having a more robust readiness will be critical, and management has admitted as much, that the rapid growth experienced has strained the ability to keep up controls that might be standard in a larger organization. To that end, the company has added some key additional staff, notably a controller, Benjamin Babel, in August of 2022, as well as some additional supply chain personnel.

Nevertheless, the outline of establishing valuation can emerge from this narrative. Taking some of the basic assumptions outlined above to come to something of a normalized cost of revenue and operating expense structure, we can see a general path to positive earnings. On a normalized basis for 2022, EPS would have been $0.01, for a P/E of ~66.4x. This multiple is high, but not outlandish for a small growth company.

Nanophase P/E (normalized and forward) (Author's spreadsheet and assumptions)

More interestingly, if the company can hit that 20% revenue growth with assumed gross margin below guidance and keeping operating expenses in check but still growing, EPS for 2023 could potentially come in around $0.04, resulting in a much more attractive P/E of 23.35x. Obviously this presumes success at achieving continued growth that is better managed, but the broader point is that the valuation is not necessarily as stretched as it might appear. Paying 23x earnings for a high growth company that is hitting GAAP earnings and able to create positive free cash flow is enticing.

Is it reasonable? Management is expecting more than 30% revenue growth in the Solésence business line in 2023, and has stated publicly that they intend to try to reach $100 million in sales within a few years' time. Given that Solésence accounted for approximately 60% of Nanophase's business in 2022, hitting 30% growth here will definitely move the needle in the right direction.

Legal Risk

A significant overhang for Nanophase is a lawsuit filed against it by a major client, BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), over an alleged breach of exclusivity. The Nanophase Technologies annual report summarizes as follows (edited for length):

On August 31, 2022, counsel for Nanophase Technologies Corporation ("Nanophase") received a letter from lawyers representing BASF Corporation ("BASF") stating that BASF had filed a complaint against Nanophase in the Superior Court of New Jersey. . . The New Jersey Complaint claims that Nanophase breached the Zinc Oxide Supply Agreement . . . as amended through January 1, 2019. . . . [It] specifically alleges that Nanophase breached the exclusivity provision of the Agreement by selling zinc oxide to entities other than BASF, including sales to Nanophase's subsidiary Solésence, in markets designated as being in the field of use under the Agreement. . . Management believes that the allegations of BASF's New Jersey Complaint are without merit. . . on February 28, 2023, Nanophase answered BASF's New Jersey Complaint . . . [requesting] a declaration that . . .the exclusivity provision of the Agreement does not apply to all products containing zinc oxide as an ingredient for uses designated under the Agreement nor does the exclusivity provision prohibit Nanophase's sales of Solésence products containing zinc oxide as an ingredient. . .Nanophase intends to continue negotiating with BASF in good faith to resolve these issues. In the event that an acceptable solution is not reached, and litigation proceeds, the ultimate resolution cannot now be determined with certainty.

Given the significance of BASF as the largest single customer for Nanophase and simply wanting to get this case cleared up, there is willingness to come to a fair settlement, a general sentiment further expressed by management on the investor relations call. Mr. Jankowski stated on the call that:

We feel that our case is a good one, but we will also pursue a negotiated settlement with the goal of resolving this issue as quickly as is practical and beneficial to our company (18min 21 sec mark of recording)

BASF is not seeking to void the agreement, so I anticipate BASF is interested in continuing the relationship. However, the uncertainty of the impact around a final resolution is not helpful and a legitimate risk factor, although at this time Nanophase has elected not to record a contingent liability related to this case.

Conclusion

After a hard sell-off in recent days, Nanophase has fallen to new 52 week lows, and is now trading just under $1 per share as of 4/27/23, and is off 50% from its recent high in March, but is down some 70% in the last year.

Data by YCharts

In spite of the legal risks and execution risk of growing too fast with too few controls in place, I believe Nanophase is on an attractive path from this entry point, with risk/reward more skewed in favor of reward. My major caution is this - just as you don't want to over expose your skin to the sun's rays, potential investors in nano-cap stocks need to be prudent in not over exposing their portfolio to the risks involved inherent in very small public companies. I rate Nanophase Technologies a speculative buy on strong growth prospects.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.