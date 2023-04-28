$5.28 Trillion Reasons To Be Bullish
Summary
- Fund managers are more overweight bonds than at any time since the Great Financial Crisis.
- Fund managers are more underweight stocks than at any time since the Great Financial Crisis.
- Investors have piled into money market funds offering safety, liquidity, and extremely high risk-adjusted yields.
- That should serve as the fuel for the next leg higher in the impending bull market.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
The bears had two days to bask in the sun this week, as concerns about a banking crisis reemerged with earnings results from First Republic. The regional lender revealed a much larger loss of deposits than expected, which sent its stock price reeling and dragged down the rest of the sector. Yet we have learned that one bank's loss is another bank's gain in what has been a crisis entirely focused on deposits. Those concerns and the market losses that resulted on Tuesday and Wednesday, breathing new life into the bearish narrative, were summarily dismissed yesterday in a monster rally for the major market averages. The bottom line is that corporate earnings results for the first quarter are coming in better than expected, which is levitating stock prices.
Still, a credit crunch is now considered to be the biggest tail risk for markets among global fund managers polled by Bank of America this month. That supplanted worries about sticky inflation forcing the Fed to keep raising short-term interest rates, which is still a primary concern. Yet the stock market continues to climb the wall of worry.
This is occurring despite fund managers now being more underweight stocks relative to bonds than at any other time since the bear-market low during the Great Financial Crisis in March 2009.
In lieu, investors have flooded the bond market with cash at the expense of stocks to the extent that institutional investors have not been this overweight the asset class since the Great Financial Crisis in March 2009. This inflow is also driving bond yields lower, which with an inverted yield curve is making short-term yields the most attractive place to park cash.
Investors are piling into the safety of money market funds that are liquid and paying 4-5% right now, but these yields are variable and will not last once the Fed starts to lower interest rates. According to the Investment Company Institute, money market funds climbed to a record $5.28 trillion as of April 12. While the growth rate in this amount has slowed demonstrably over the past month, as bank outflows have moderated, it is still a tremendous amount of liquidity.
I expect that as inflation continues to recede, the economy continues to grow below trend, and investors anticipate the next easing cycle from the Fed, the explosion in money market balances will serve as $5.28 trillion reasons for stocks to move higher. The focus is likely to be on those names that have more attractive yields than the bond and money markets, more reasonable valuations than the market indexes, and decent growth prospects.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments