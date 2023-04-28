Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 11:10 AM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), AEM:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.39K Followers

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ammar Al-Joundi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Natasha Vaz - EVP and COO, Ontario, Australia & Mexico

Dominique Girard - EVP and COO, Nunavut, Quebec & Europe

Jean Robitaille - Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer

Guy Gosselin - EVP, Exploration

Dave Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fahad Tariq - Credit Suisse

Anita Soni - CIBC

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Mike Parkin - National Bank

Operator

Good day. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited First Quarter Results 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Mr. Ammar Al-Joundi, you may begin your conference.

Ammar Al-Joundi

Thank you and good morning, everyone. On this beautiful spring late April day, it's a pleasure to have the opportunity to talk about our first quarter results. But before I do that, I'm in a room with a lot of my colleagues, who will be dealing a lot with this discussion.

But in particular, I'd like to talk briefly about two colleagues. On my right, Sean Boyd, who mentioned to me that at this AGM at 11’o clock will be his 40th AGM with the company, you don't have many people in any business that committed for that long, who've created as much value as Sean has, so that's quite the milestone, Sean and we'll make sure we point it out again on the 50th.

And on my left, Dave Smith, CFO extraordinaire and a good personal friend, who today is his

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.