Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.39K Followers

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kirk Andrews - Investor Relations

Chris French - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ed McKay - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Jim Volk - Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Day - B. Riley Financial

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Shenandoah Telecommunications First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kirk Andrews, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for Shentel. Please go ahead.

Kirk Andrews

Good morning and thank you for joining us. The purpose of today’s call is to review Shentel’s results for first quarter of 2023. Our results were announced in our press release distributed this morning and the presentation we’ll be reviewing is included on the Investor page at our website, www.shentel.com. Please note that an audio replay of this call will be made available later today. The details are set forth in the press release announcing this call.

With us on the call today are Chris French, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ed McKay, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jim Volk, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO.

After our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As always, let me refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation, which contains our Safe Harbor disclaimer and remind you that this conference call may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements. Therefore, we have provided a detailed discussion of various risk factors in our SEC filings, which you are encouraged to review. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.