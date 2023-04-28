Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 11:20 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.39K Followers

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Faucher - Chief Investor Relations Officer and Senior Vice President, M&A

Noel Wallace - Chairman, President and CEO

Stan Sutula - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Filippo Falorni - Citigroup

Peter Grom - UBS

Kevin Grundy - Jefferies

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Jason English - Goldman Sachs

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Mark Astrachan - Stifel

Stephen Powers - Deutsche Bank

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Fulvio Cazzol - Berenberg

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to today's Colgate-Palmolive 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and is being simulcast live at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Now for opening remarks, I'd like to turn this call over to Chief Investor Relations Officer and Senior Vice President, M&A, John Faucher.

John Faucher

Thanks, Allison. Good morning, and welcome to our 2023 first quarter earnings release conference call. This is John Faucher.

Today's conference call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. Please refer to the earnings press release and related prepared materials and our most recent filings with the SEC, including our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, all available on Colgate's website, for a discussion of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.

This conference call will also include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including those identified in Table 6 of the earnings press release. A full reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP financial measures is included in the earnings press release and is available on Colgate's website.

Joining me on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.