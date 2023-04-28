FXB: British Pound Rallies To Find New Momentum

georgeclerk/iStock via Getty Images

The fundamentals have shifted gradually since my last piece on the British pound and the NYSEARCA:FXB ETF back in February. The change has also been helped by the US banking crisis and its spillover to Federal Reserve policy.

We have seen the main macro factors that drive currency exchange rates turn in favor of the pound over the dollar. We’ll look at them in more detail, but as a point list:

The interest curve spread now favors the pound.

Inflation decreases at a slower rate in the UK than in the US.

GDP in the UK is still faltering, but the US GDP is dropping faster.

Let’s take a closer look at these fundamentals and how they have changed the outlook for the British pound. We’ll also consider price action to complete the assessment with a technical analysis.

GDP

The UK GDP Growth rate has declined further since my last article. The following GDP data showed negative growth at -0.1%, and the most recent data showed a rise of 0.1%. The US economy, in comparison, is faring much better in absolute terms, with the latest data showing a GDP Growth rate of 1.1% and the previous data showing a growth of 2.6%.

Although the latest UK data showed only 0.1% GDP growth, the figure represented a slight increase in economic activity. In contrast, US GDP growth has shown a sharp decline from 2.6% to 1.1%. Currency exchange rates represent the difference in demand for one currency over another.

In particular, economic activity will drive speculation when one country’s economy is improving compared to the other. Absolute terms are important; 1.1% for the US versus 0.1% for the UK shows the US dollar may have more demand than the British pound.

However, that was already priced in, and now we are experiencing a possible shift in GDP growth. The US is expected to see a decline in GDP growth for 2023, while UK growth is expected to remain steady.

The US GDP growth rate for Q2 and Q3 2023 is expected to be -0.3% and -0.1%, respectively. While UK GDP growth for Q2 and Q3 is expected to be 0.3% and 0.1%. If the forecasts for US GDP growth are correct, that’s a sharp decline from current levels, while UK expectations would see GDP growth remain consistent with current levels.

As exchange rates represent forward-looking data, the GDP growth rate expectations and the faster decline in US growth will favor the pound.

Inflation

Inflation is beginning to seem under control in the United States, whereas the UK is still struggling with much higher inflation than the United States. US inflation has been falling since January 2023, while UK inflation is stubbornly still above 10.1%.

The difference in the inflation rates should generate different monetary policies for the US and UK central banks. The Federal Reserve is expected to stop raising interest rates as early as June, with the CME Fed Watch tool calculating a 66.7% probability of the Fed leaving the Fed Funds rate unchanged at that month's meeting.

The screenshot of the CME Fed Watch tool shows how last week the probability of the Fed Funds target rate remaining unchanged was at 59% for the June meeting. For clarity, the PROBABILITIES box, top righthand corner, refers to May’s FOMC meeting.

Fed Funds Rate Probability (CME)

There is no comparable data for the UK market and the probability of interest rate hikes. However, given that inflation still remains above 10%, we can expect the Bank of England to continue raising interest rates while the Fed is likely to keep interest rates steady.

Interest Rate Spread

The interest rate differential between the US and the UK has changed considerably since my last analysis. We have seen a large shift downwards in US yields and a small increase in UK yields. The interest rate spread between the currencies now favors the pound on many parts of the yield curve.

UK-US Yield Curves (WorldGovernmentBonds)

The table above shows the main maturities of the UK and the US yield curves. While the chart below represents the same data in a visual manner. We can see that, along with the 1-month T-bill yield, UK gilts out-yield US treasuries for the 5-year, 10-year, and 30-year maturities.

UK - US Yield Curves Chart (WorldGovernmentBonds)

We can also appreciate how much the spread between UK and US yields has changed with the two charts below.

UK Yield Curve (WorldGovernmentBonds)

The chart above shows how the UK yield curve increased almost across all maturities from 1 month ago. In comparison, the chart below shows the US yield curve. In this chart, we can see how the US yield curve has changed little from the previous month.

However, if you go back to my article from February, you’ll see the same chart for February 17. You’ll also notice that there is only a small section of the yield curve below 4%. Comparing that to the current chart, we get a better picture of just how much the US yield curve has declined.

US Yield Curve (WorldGovernmentBonds)

Where Are Interest Rates Headed?

Interest rates, especially short-term, play a major role in exchange rates. For the US dollar, it seems clear the most likely scenario is for the Fed to slow down its monetary tightening policy. At least, that’s what the Fed Funds futures market tells us.

It also looks probable as inflation seems to be headed lower again, with several months of declines in inflation data. The path for the BoE is not so clear. However, they are struggling with stubbornly high inflation, currently at 10.1%, while they have a mandate of 2% for the inflation rate.

I would expect that the BoE will continue to raise interest rates over the next quarter, and that goes in line with the shift upwards in the UK gilt yield curve. The exceptions for inflation and interest rates would currently seem to favor the pound.

Technical View

The chart below shows the weekly chart for the GBP/USD, and we can see how the market has recently broken through the Ichimoku cloud with the last five candles. Price action above the cloud indicates a bullish trend.

As we are on the weekly chart, that would indicate a medium-term trend. However, price has yet to break above the cloud fully. For the system to be complete, the lagging line (dark green line) would also need to be above the cloud.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart (TradingView)

That said, momentum is gaining, and this week’s candle could close above the previous two peaks of January 2023 and December 2022. This would generate a bullish signal and indicate further room for the upside.

The RSI is also well above its 14-period moving average and also well above 50. Both indicate strong bullish momentum.

The day chart below shows price action above the cloud. After drifting below the cloud in March, the market bulls took control of the action again, pushing GBP/USD back up to its previous high, marked by the blue line at 1.2447.

However, after today’s GDP data (preliminary) 1.1%, I believe GBP/USD may close the week above the previous recent high, hit twice in December 2022 and January 2023. This would be an encouraging signal for future highs.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (TradingView)

The daily chart shows how the last 18 candles have been hovering above and below the resistance line set by those two peaks at 1.2447. We would need to see next week’s price action continue higher and print several candles north of that area to confirm new bullish momentum.

The RSI is currently below its 14-day moving average and has been trending in a tight range, indicating a reduction in momentum, which is what we see on the candle chart. However, it’s still way above 50 and indicates a preference for stronger price action.

I would expect the next resistance level to be at the 1.2630 area (black line), which was a previous high reached in May 2022.

Conclusion

The overall outlook for the UK and US economies is not so rosy, and although the US economy is doing better than the UK, we may see a sharper drop in GDP growth in the US in the coming months. The inflation rate is higher and more stubborn in the UK than in the US. This will presumably lead to further tightening by the BoE.

In the US, the Fed has to deal with a banking crisis and make sure it doesn't spiral out of control. While the US central bank was already geared to slow down its tightening policy, we will probably see it happen sooner than previously expected.

Overall, the current scenario of inflation, interest rates, and economic growth disparities support a stronger pound. From a technical viewpoint, the short-term trend is bullish, as indicated by the Ichimoku system.

While further upward price action is needed over the coming weeks to confirm a medium-term bullish trend. Investing in British pounds may prove rewarding going forward, and the EXB ETF is an easy way to invest in the sterling currency.