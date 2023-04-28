Range Resources Has Long-Term Value Potential
Summary
- Range Resources Corporation has a $6 billion valuation supported by its long multi-decade reserve life of Pennsylvania natural gas.
- The company is not earning sufficient free cash flow to justify its current valuation, given the substantial collapse in natural gas prices.
- We recommend investing in Range Resources Corporation given the long-term potential of natural gas and demand.
Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is a large natural gas exploration company with a $6 billion valuation. The company's share price has settled down and dropped roughly 30% as excitement around natural gas prices from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dropped down. As we'll see throughout this article, Range Resources is well-positioned to continue driving shareholder returns.
Range Resources Positioning
Range Resources has a strong balance sheet and a massive portfolio of assets.
The company has 30+ years of core inventory, which we'll dive into in the next section, but it incredibly long for a company in the oil / natural gas space. At the same time, the company has a continued ability to generate free cash flow ("FCF") at low prices (albeit not a ton). The company operates in an industry (natural gas) that in our view has much more viability than oil long-term.
At the same time, the company has a strong balance sheet enabling more cash to be directed towards shareholder returns, versus fixing its financials, and minimizing the risk of a downturn.
Range Resources Inventory
The company's impressive inventory will enable continued cash flow even with minimal investment.
It's worth noting that the company's reserves depend on natural gas prices. The company's current share price is assuming natural gas prices just over $3 / mmBtu, versus current prices of ~$2.35 / mmBtu. However, averages are meaningless when the company can drill more lower breakeven inventory while prices remain lower.
As a result, the real question is whether natural gas prices average over $3 / mmBtu for the long-term. The company's well-located assets in northeast Pennsylvania give it access to substantial pipeline infrastructure, with massive sources of demand nearby.
Range Resources FCF And Risk
Range Resources has substantial FCF potential, although its returns have a significant risk from prices.
The company expects 2023E estimated FCF at just under $400 million in 2023E, with $300 million in 2024E at $2.5 NG (slightly above current prices). The company has a $6 billion market cap, meaning a 6-7% FCF yield and 5% FCF yield at 2024E. That's not an interesting FCF, but it shows the company's ability to handle a lower-priced environment.
However, it still shows the risk that the company has if prices drop below $2.5; the company's breakeven is closer to $2 and below that the company's FCF becomes negative.
Range Resources Valuation
The company's FCF enables it to handle a low valuation, but we expect it to outperform for the long run.
In 2021, prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, natural gas prices averaged closer to $4 / MMBtu. At that level, Range Resources Corporation's FCF is in the double digits. The company's breakeven of just over $1 / MMBtu makes it incredibly unlikely that the company actually loses money. Additionally, the company's strong balance sheet means it doesn't need higher prices.
At $4 / MMBtu, we expect the company to drive double-digit shareholder returns. At $5.5 / MMBtu, which prices have regularly bounced against, we expect direct shareholder returns of more than 20%. Those returns make the company a valuable investment.
Natural Gas Fundamentals
Range Resources Corporation's long-term potential is supported by the natural gas markets.
Coal is continuing to be replaced as more and more coal plants are shut down. Natural gas is an obvious choice to replace coil. It is low cost and has high energy density. However, from an emissions and environmental damage perspective, it's still much, much better than coal. That shows the strength that will enable natural gas to continue growing.
As a result, U.S. natural gas is expected to grow by a massive ~20 Bcf/d by 2027, or roughly 20%.
A substantial part of this demand is expected to be stable demand, namely LNG. In fact, from 2022 to 2027, LNG is expected to form more than 50% of the demand growth as a number of new plants come online. Given strong global demand for LNG, we see this only growing along with continued coal retirements.
That's enormous for natural gas because having a strong source of base demand can help keep average prices for companies like Range Resources much higher. That will help Range Resources' earnings.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is natural gas prices remain very volatile, and it's tough to move around without infrastructure. That means if localized demand remains lower, such as with warmer temperatures, the company's FCF could remain low. That could hurt its ability to continue driving shareholder returns for the long term.
Conclusion
Range Resources Corporation is one of the largest natural gas companies with a $6 billion market capitalization. The company has a multi-decade portfolio of assets in Pennsylvania, one of the best-located natural gas portfolios globally. The company is near major cold weather populate demand centers and major export areas, such as the Gulf Coast.
We expect LNG demand to grow dramatically. That will form a strong baseline demand for natural gas and support prices. Prices have been quite low recently, but we expect them to recover, and Range Resources Corporation has the assets to handle a short-term downturn. Overall, we expect Range Resources Corporation to drive strong and continued shareholder returns.
