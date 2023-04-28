Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vitesse Energy: A High-Yield Bakken E&P Stock

Apr. 28, 2023 12:57 PM ETVitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS)2 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
906 Followers

Summary

  • Recent spinoff VTS is a high-yield oil-focused E&P that owns working interests in Bakken acreage and well.
  • While hedged, oil prices are likely to be the big driver of the stock.
  • I prefer midstream companies when looking for yield in the energy patch, but VTS is a "Hold" for now.

Oil Wells in a North Dakota Field

SteveOehlenschlager

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) is an option for energy investors that are looking for yield, although I generally prefer the midstream space when looking for income-oriented energy names.

Company Profile

VTS is an oil and gas production company that was

VTS Operators

Company Presentation

VTS Valuation Versus Peers

VTS Valuation Versus Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
906 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.