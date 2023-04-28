SteveOehlenschlager

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) is an option for energy investors that are looking for yield, although I generally prefer the midstream space when looking for income-oriented energy names.

Company Profile

VTS is an oil and gas production company that was spun out of financial services firm Jefferies (JEF) in January of this year. The company seeks to own non-operating interests in properties located in the U.S. that are operated by leading oil companies.

The company's primary assets are located in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin. It also has a small position in the Central Rockies, which includes assets in the Denver-Julesburg and Powder River Basin. At the end of 2022, it had a 2.6% average working interest in 5,338 gross wells, which equals 138.0 net wells. It works with over 30 operators in these basins.

At the end of 2022, it had interest in 46,403 net acres in the Williston, with 5,255 gross wells, or 122 net. The acreage has 9,123 Boe/d of average daily production. The acreage has proved reserves of 41,379 MBoe, of which 70% is oil and 60% is proved developed.

In the Central Rockies, it has interest in 197 net areas, with 83 gross wells, or 176 net. This acreage has proved reserves of 2,418 MBOE, of which 58% is oil and 91% is proved developed. The acreage's daily average production is 1,252 Boe/d.

Insiders own about 30% of the stock.

Opportunities and Risks

As a non-operator, VTS is largely at the mercy of the drilling plans of the operators of the assets it owns. Its biggest operating partner is Chord (CHRD), which I wrote about earlier. CHRD accounted for about 16% of its net production in 2022 and 20% of its net acreage. CHRD will be growing its production modestly this year.

Privately held Grayson Mill is its second-largest producer, accounting for 15% of its net 2022 production. The company, backed by EnCap, is a Bakken pure-play, and the 7th largest producer in the basin. Energy giant Continental is its 3rd largest producer, followed by Slawson, representing 13% and 12% of its net 202 productions, respectively. Both are also privately held, so getting insight into any changes to drilling plans is difficult.

The company says that about 25-40% of all rigs in the Williston are typically on its acreage. At present, it put that number at ~33%. As such, VTS is very much an overall play on the Bakken and oil prices. The company is projecting about 9% volume growth in 2023 at the midpoint.

Now with operating interests largely in the Bakken, VTS does face basin risk. The Bakken can often face harsh winter weather that can disrupt production during the winter months. That was something all operators experienced last year.

In addition, there are still legal challenges to try and shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), the main oil takeaway pipeline out of the Bakken. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the process of updating an environmental impact statement that should be released soon. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe can file a new lawsuit once the EIS is complete. Shutting down the DAPL pipeline seems like a long shot, but in this political environment, you never know. If it is shut down, it could impact drilling plans and takeaway costs, which could hurt VTS.

Oil prices, though, will be the big driver of VTS's results. The company has about a third of its production hedged in the high $70s, a bit above where oil prices are currently trading. Natural gas was about 19% of revenue in 2022, which will take a huge hit with prices plummeting.

Now, VTS looks set up to largely be a dividend yield play. As a non-operator, it has minimal capex and its net debt to EBITDA was a miniscule 0.2x at the end of 2022. It has said its first priority will be its quarterly dividend, the first of which was 50 cents. That payout gives the stock an over 11% yield.

Now the company generated $100 million in free cash flow in 2022, and with a 50-cent quarter dividend, it will pay out about $57 million in dividends a year. (Note, using the fully diluted shares, it would bump up to about $66 million when those turn into common.) That's about a 1.75x coverage ratio. However, I would expect free cash flow to drop to around $85 million. That would still be solid coverage of around 1.5x but gives it less leeway. If oil prices tanked, I believe the dividend would have to be cut.

VTS has a long runway of undeveloped assets, with the company saying it has over 30 years of drilling inventory. It estimates that it has over 200 drilling locations. Its maintenance Capex for keeping production flat is around $60 million. It notes with rigs counts remaining pretty steady in the Bakken, that it has not seen the inflation that many other basins have seen.

Acquiring additional assets could be another opportunity, but management did not sound like that is a priority at the moment.

On its Q4 call, CEO Bob Gerrity said:

"Our organic drilling has come in at about the same level as last year which is our highest rate of return. So we're encouraged by that. On the larger M&A transactions, we look at everything. Again, we are not purchasers of flowing. We are happy with the asset that we have, both our undeveloped and our resource base. Now that we're public, we have gotten a lot of deals that have walked into the door. But I have to tell you to do a substantial deal, it's going to have to be pretty special. We will look at everything. Again, we've got about $200 million of fresh powder on our revolver that we could use, but we are not going to just do a deal to grow."

Valuation

VTS trades at 3.8x EBITDA based on 2023 analyst estimates of $144.2 million. Based on the 2024 consensus of $173.1 million, the stock trades at a 3.2x multiple. Fully diluted, these multiples jump 4.4x for 2023 and 3.7x for 2024. Of course, the price of oil and natural gas can change the actual results immensely.

VTS is valued in towards the middle of the pack compared to other independent E&Ps. It trades at a slight premium to Bakken-focused names CHRD and Enerplus (ERF).

Conclusion

If you're looking for high-yield energy stocks, I generally prefer midstream companies over upstream companies, as the businesses tend to be more stable and predictable. Well-run companies such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) have been able to maintain and raise their distributions for decades throughout energy cycles. An energy producer like VTS is unlikely to accomplish that, and many high-yield E&Ps have run into issues, such as Linn Energy, which went bankrupt back in 2016.

That said, if VTS sticks to keeping its leverage below 1x and doesn't look to make any big acquisitions or push its dividend higher, the stock should be okay from here. I'd want that 11-12% yield for the risk that comes with this name and knowledge that that dividend can be cut if oil prices ever collapse. As such, I view the stock more as "Hold." I prefer CHRD as an E&P, and various different midstream stocks if you're looking for yield.