Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Virtu Financial: Long-Term Investors Should Consider Amidst Looming Recession Fears

Apr. 28, 2023 1:03 PM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)1 Comment
Laurentian Research profile picture
Laurentian Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Virtu Financial, Inc. share price has been in a slump for a year, but business fundamentals seem to have begun to improve in the last quarter.
  • Virtu Financial thrives on market volatility, so the anticipated recession could drive its share price higher.
  • Long-term investors can benefit from the Virtu Financial stock's 4.87% dividend yield while waiting for the next round of market volatility, which may drive the share price significantly higher.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Natural Resources Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Volatility Ahead

DNY59

In an earlier piece, I introduced Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) as an ideal hedge against market volatility due to its tendency to flourish in turbulent circumstances. At that time, I made it clear by stating:

"Despite quarter-to-quarter volatility in

CBOE volatility index (<span>VIX</span>) shown with its 7-month moving average

Fig. 1. CBOE volatility index ((VIX)) shown with its 7-month moving average (modified from Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

Quarterly revenue of Virtu from various business segments

Fig. 2. Quarterly revenue of Virtu from various business segments (compiled by Laurentian Research based on company financial reports and Seeking Alpha)

Quarterly EBIT, net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA of Virtu

Fig. 3. Quarterly EBIT, net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA of Virtu (compiled by Laurentian Research based on company financial reports and Seeking Alpha)

Net income, normalized adjusted net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins of Virtu by quarter

Fig. 4. Net income, normalized adjusted net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins of Virtu by quarter (compiled by Laurentian Research based on company financial reports and Seeking Alpha)

ROIC vs. WACC of Virtu Financial

Fig. 4. ROIC vs. WACC of Virtu Financial (compiled by Laurentian Research based on company financial report and Seeking Alpha)

Stock chart of Virtu Financial, dividend back-adjusted shown with the estimated intrinsic value at $41

Fig. 5. Stock chart of Virtu Financial, dividend back-adjusted, shown with the estimated intrinsic value at $41 (modified after Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

Looking for top-quality dividend ideas or multi-bagger gains at moderate risks? Look no further than The Natural Resources Hub. Join now to invest alongside Laurentian Research, a proven expert in picking hidden gem stocks and finding market dislocations.

Get started today with a free trial - click HERE to learn more.

This article was written by

Laurentian Research profile picture
Laurentian Research
9.95K Followers
The best energy and mining stock ideas with multibagger potential

As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for the member of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses, an investment approach that has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.

Some abridged samples of my writings are published here, while 4X as many unabridged articles are posted without delay at TNRH, a popular Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, where you also find:

(1) a stream of high-alpha actionable investment ideas,

(2) live portfolios for both capital appreciation and income generation,

(3) various tools to aid your investment decision making,

(4) trade alerts and multiple thematic weekly newsletters and

(5) a community of investors to bounce off ideas and share information with.

Sign up HERE today to benefit from Laurentian Research's in-depth research and the TNRH platform right away!

* * *

Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, ..., among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.