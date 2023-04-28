martin-dm

Volatility has been the name of the game since the start of 2023. Based on our observation of investors' year-to-date behavior, it is clear that the market is yet to establish a clear consensus of what lies ahead. Although investors might not like the uncertainty embedded in today's market environment, the current climate presents research analysts like us with an attractive opportunity to provide objective guidance.

Today's coverage focuses on the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP), which, as its name implies, is an S&P 500 (SP500) sampled exchange-traded fund, or ETF. It follows an alternative weighting structure by representing each of the S&P 500's constituents equally. Based on our top-down analysis of the ETF, investors would be wise to consider the asset, as its risk-return characteristics convey that it is undervalued and suitable for any investment portfolio.

RSP YTD Returns (Seeking Alpha)

Here are a few of our latest findings on the general equity market and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in particular.

Expected Returns Assessed

Baseline Theory

Market risk premiums describe why the "buy low, sell high" theory generally works. Based on our survey of general public comments, many investors believe that buying the dip is an oversimplified retail trader strategy; however, financial theory actually backs up the method.

Asset pricing pertaining to stocks is dictated by three primary variables, namely corporate earnings, future growth rates, and market risk premiums. As a means of exposition, I included a diagram below that illustrates a basic intrinsic value formula.

Sidenote: The model below utilizes forecasted cash flows instead of corporate earnings. Earnings and cash flows are close substitutes that are both used in valuation.

Intrinsic Value Explained (Analyst Prep)

The underlying factors that drive a valuation's primary influencing variables are the current economic climate versus the future climate, interest rates, and the return investors demand to bear risk in the current market climate. As a rule of thumb, bad times today mean stock valuations are compressed; however, if the macroeconomic outlook is better than today, future interest rates will be lower, the future need for household (and corporate) liquidity will be lower, and future stock valuations will likely be higher.

To summarize, in our view, stock valuations and the macroeconomy are depleted today. Therefore, theory dictates that we can expect higher future valuations, meaning stocks' current expected return is high.

Matters Specific To RSP

Let us relate the previously mentioned factors to today's market climate and, more importantly, assess what the combined outlook means for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF.

According to the data, and as most of you are aware by now, the macro economy has slowed significantly in the past year due to factors like monetary tightening, the war in Ukraine, China's persistent lockdowns, and a basic reversion of the economic cycle. Moreover, 2022 suffered a significant bear market, and although a recovery occurred in early 2023, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF suffered a significant drawdown.

Data by YCharts

However, we believe stock valuations and the S&P 500 especially could experience lucrative returns in the coming quarters (and years), regardless of the ongoing macroeconomic instability. Our base case is that market risk premiums are elevated, implying that expected returns are much higher than the expected returns at the inception of 2022's bear market.

U.S. Market Risk Premium (market-risk-premia.com)

Furthermore, the Fed Justified Price-to-Earning Valuation Model shows that the S&P 500 is undervalued on a relative basis, as the justified price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 is above its price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. Although the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and the S&P 500 are weighted differently, we believe their prospects are inextricably linked.

In our view, and as elaborated upon later in the article, future earnings growth remains a concern. However, long-dated U.S. treasury yields are retreating as the Fed's interest rate cycle has seemingly reached an inflection point. Therefore, there is a strong case that sustained earnings depletion will be phased out by a lower yield, implying that an earnings recovery is relatively close.

U.S. 10-year Yield (Market Watch)

Portfolio Allocation & Why We Favor Equal Weights

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF equally weights all the stocks in the S&P 500 by using a full representation method, which rebalances on a quarterly basis. As the ETF hosts a diversified portfolio, there is no use in assessing individual stocks because financial theory dictates that idiosyncratic risk is not priced by the market when a portfolio is fully diversified. However, assessing the ETF's sector and investment style exposure provides key insights.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, which is lower than the S&P 500's, indicating that it is a value-seeking investment vehicle. Moreover, a basic look at the ETF's style allocation affirms the argument as it is conveyed that its exposure is overweight value and underweight growth.

In our view, value stocks are due to outperform various other investment styles, such as growth and momentum, as value stocks are usually the first to recover during a market turnaround. In our opinion and based on the previously referenced seminal research, growth stocks only start performing when the market fully recognizes a macroeconomic recovery. Therefore, we believe the ETF's style exposure is perfectly aligned and could lead to outperformance in the preceding quarters.

Style Exposure (Invesco)

The following diagrams display the sector exposure of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which is an ETF that represents nearly identical weights to the S&P 500.

The first aspect to notice is RSP's smooth weights versus the SPY's rocky allocation. The SPY has an outlying position in technology and very little protection from non-cyclical stocks. The reason we prefer the lower risked RSP is that efficient portfolio management commands that an index fund should act as the cornerstone of your portfolio and should not host excess risk; the assets that you buy, in addition to your index exposure, should dictate your desired risk exposure. Thus, we deem RSP a better cornerstone asset.

Furthermore, as mentioned before, the economic cycle implies that growth stocks such as technology plays might kick in later than regular cyclical sectors like consumers cyclical, industrials, and basic materials. Therefore, we think RSP will gain a head start over SPY in the following quarters.

Despite our positive outlook on RSP's portfolio, unfortunately, we think financial stocks will pivot along with interest rates. Moreover, talks of rising costs on deposits could play a role in the short-to-medium term. As such, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF's 12.95% exposure to the financial services sectors provides cause for concern.

RSP Weighting (Seeking Alpha) SPY Weighting (Seeking Alpha)

Risks Involved

A trendline shows that the S&P 500's implied long-term earnings growth rate is robust. However, as noticeable in the chart below, a flattening in corporate earnings is expected in the latter stages of 2023, which could be priced by investors.

Qualitative observations back up the forecast as factors such as the uncertain global monetary policy environment, significant corporate layoffs, and continued conflict in Ukraine pose ongoing threats. Thus, we deem the uncertainty about earnings growth a valuation risk to both the S&P 500 and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF.

Data by YCharts

Lastly, we do not think RSP's dividend profile is overly convincing. The ETF's historical dividend yields show that investors primarily rely on price returns by investing in this asset. Although the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF's underwhelming dividend attributes do not provide a reason to short the ETF, it could divert risk-averse investors in a different direction.

RSP Dividend Yield History (Seeking Alpha)

Final Word

Our analysis shows that the general equity market is undervalued and that expected returns are high. In our view, the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF presents investors with solid odds of generating optimal risk-adjusted returns as its equally-weighted portfolio and value-seeking approach are conducive to the current interest rate cycle.

Although the ETF carries various risks, we deem Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF a strong buy with an indefinite horizon.