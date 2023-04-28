Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 12:47 PM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.39K Followers

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brittany Raiford - Director, Investor Relations

Bill Way - Chief Executive Officer

Clay Carrell - Chief Operating Officer

Carl Giesler - Chief Financial Officer

David Talley - Director of Origination

Conference Call Participants

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Bertrand Donnes - Truist Securities

Umang Choudhary - Goldman Sachs

Jeoffrey Lambujon - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Nicholas Pope - Seaport Research

Paul Diamond - Citigroup

Subhasish Chandra - The Benchmark Company

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers Investment

Gregg Brody - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Southwestern Energy's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Management will open the call for a question-and-answer session following prepared remarks. In the interest of time, please limit yourself to two questions and re-queue for additional questions. This call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Brittany Raiford, Southwestern Energy's Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Brittany Raiford

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Southwestern Energy's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Bill Way, Chief Executive Officer; Clay Carrell, Chief Operating Officer; and Carl Giesler, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I'd like to point out that many of the comments we make during this call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties affecting outcomes. Many of these are beyond our control and are discussed in more detail in the risk factors and the forward-looking statements sections of our annual report and quarterly reports and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe the expectations expressed are based on reasonable assumptions, they are not guarantees

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.