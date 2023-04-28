Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 12:49 PM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.39K Followers

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sofya Tsinis - VP, IR

Ravi Saligram - CEO

Chris Peterson - President

Mark Erceg - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Grom - UBS

Kevin Grundy - Jefferies

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo

Andrea Teixeira - JP Morgan

Stephen Lengel - Truist

Filippo Falorni - Citigroup

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Newell Brands' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After a brief discussion by management, we will open up the call for questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. A live webcast for this call is available at ir.newellbrands.com.

I will now turn the call over to Sofya Tsinis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Tsinis, you may begin.

Sofya Tsinis

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Newell Brands' first quarter earnings call. On the call with me today are Ravi Saligram, our CEO; Chris Peterson, our President; and Mark Erceg, our CFO.

Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that during the course of today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements. I refer you to the cautionary language and risk factors available in our earnings release, our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website for a further discussion of the factors affecting forward-looking statements.

Please also recognize that today's remarks will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those referred to as normalized measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, although they should not be considered

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.