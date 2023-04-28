Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 1:14 PM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.39K Followers

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stella Wang - Investor Relations

Li Xiande - Chief Executive Officer

Gener Miao - Chief Marketing Officer

Pan Li - Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Cao - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs & Company

Philip Shen - ROTH MKM

Alan Lau - Jefferies

Operator

Hello, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q1 2023 JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Stella Wang. Please go ahead.

Stella Wang

Thank you, operator. Thank you everyone for joining us today for JinkoSolar's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The company's results were released earlier today and, available on the company's IR website at www.jinkosolar.com, as well as on Newswire Services. We have also provided a supplemental presentation for today's earnings call, which can also be found on the IR website.

On the call today from JinkoSolar are Mr. Li Xiande, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited; Mr. Gener Miao, Chief Marketing Officer of JinkoSolar Company Limited; Mr. Pan Li, Chief Financial Officer of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited; and Mr. Charlie Cao, Chief Financial Officer of JinkoSolar Company Limited. Mr. Li will discuss JinkoSolar's business operations and the company highlights followed by Mr. Miao, who will talk about the sales and marketing; and then Mr. Pan Li, who will go through the financials. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

Please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, made under the safe

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.