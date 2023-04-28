Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Elanco Animal Health: Reality Has Finally Caught Up

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.64K Followers

Summary

  • Elanco Animal Health finally saw its stock price decline steep after it was trading for extremely high valuation multiples for a long time.
  • Additionally, Elanco Animal Health still has extremely high debt levels.
  • Results for fiscal 2022 were not great and guidance for fiscal 2023 is also a disappointment.
  • The stock might be fairly valued, but it is not a good investment in my opinion.

Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is an interesting case study - at least for me. And it is a stock that demonstrated how important it is to have a solid investment thesis based on fundamentals and rigorous analysis. In the following article I

Wall Street Analyst Rating History for Elanco Animal Health

Wall Street Analyst Rating History for Elanco Animal Health (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Elanco: Key balance sheet and cash flow metrics

Elanco Q4/22 Presentation

Elanco Animal Health: Debt due in the next few years

Elanco Animal Health Annual Report 2022

Elanco: Full year 2022 key financial metrics

Elanco Q4/22 Presentation

Elanco: Impact of price, rate and volume on revenue in fiscal 2022

Elanco Q4/22 Presentation

Elanco: 2023 Full Year Guidance

Elanco Q4/22 Presentation

Elanco: Progress and Outlook for Elanco's next era of growth

Elanco Q4/22 Presentation

Pet Health and Farm Animal market

Elanco Q4/22 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.64K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.