Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Meta Platforms: Back To Former Glory, Almost

Apr. 28, 2023 2:36 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)1 Comment
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.55K Followers

Summary

  • Meta Platforms communicated a strong start into 2023, beating analyst consensus estimates with regard to both revenue and earnings.
  • The better-than-expected earnings numbers were driven mostly by cost rationalization, but also a recovering ad market.
  • Meta will likely continue to enjoy the tailwind of a strengthening advertising business going into Q2 and beyond.
  • I update my EPS expectations for Meta through 2025, and I now calculate a fair implied target price of $270.22/ share.

Facebook Parent Company Meta To Report Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

I previously assigned a Buy rating to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) going into Q1 2023 reporting, as I argued that the market may be too pessimistic about the social media giant's earnings power. Now, after Meta

Meta Q1 2023 Reporting

Meta Q1 2023 Reporting

Meta Q1 2023 Reporting - Costs

Meta Q1 2023 Reporting

Meta Q1 2023 Reporting - Profits

Meta Q1 2023 Reporting

Meta Q1 2023 Reporting - DAU

Meta Q1 2023 Reporting

Meta valuation

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculations

Meta valuation sensitivity table

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.55K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice; this article reflects market commentary and the author's opinion only

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.