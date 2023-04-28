SolStock

At the start of the year, I concluded that the investment story for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF) did not look too good. While the company saw solid growth in 2022, margins were the real issue. This came as gross margins were only reported in the single digits, resulting in large losses with few improvements seen on this front, making me frankly surprised to see RGF shares hold up well.

A Recap

The Real Good Food Company offers innovative, branded, healthier and better frozen food, typically high in protein, low in sugar, and gluten-free. Ingredients include chicken, cheese and plant-based proteins with these products being sold under private labels as well as its namesake brand, sold by retailers like Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), and The Kroger Co. (KR).

The company went public at $12 per share late in November 2021, but shares were down to just $5 per share a little over a month later, as the fundamentals were simply very harsh.

With 25 million shares outstanding, The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was valued at $300 million at the offer price, yet this was applied to a business which generated a mere $39 million in sales in 2019, with operating losses of $9 million being substantial (certainly on a relative basis). Revenues were largely flat in 2020, with operating losses of $10 million being flattish as well, not inspiring at all.

The company saw strong growth in the first half of 2021, with revenues doubling to $36 million, although Costco's share of revenues rose to 57% of sales. Preliminary third quarter sales were seen at $22 million at the time of the IPO, as operating losses were seen around $3 million for the quarterly period. While the higher sales growth was interesting, the situation remained challenging from a margin point of view.

The company guided for 2022 revenues to rise to $120 million yet EBITDA losses were seen between $8 and $15 million, a dreadful outlook, as realistic losses are very substantial if we factor in taxes, depreciation charges, interest, and stock-based compensation expenses.

2022 Revisited

The company saw very strong first quarter results with revenues up 124% to $37 million and change, yet operating losses ballooned to more than $8 million as gross profits fell to just 11% of sales. The company hiked the sales guidance to $150-$160 million, expecting some modest EBITDA improvements as well.

Second quarter sales rose 65% to nearly $31 million, yet operating losses rose further to $10 million. Third quarter sales rose 63% to nearly $38 million, yet operating losses increased further to more than $10 million. This created a tough set-up: even as full year sales were seen between $155 and $160 million, losses were substantial, as net debt was increasing rapidly.

Even as the company guided for 2023 revenues set to rise to $200 million, with gross margin seen around 24%, realistic losses were still seen, creating a tough set-up for the shares and frankly the company. Given all this, I feared the debt overhang, and while I appreciate the top line momentum, the same cannot be said on the margin front, making me very cautious when I last looked at the shares in January of this year with shares trading at $6 and change.

Coming Down

In the four-month period since I last looked at the company, shares of the Real Good Food Company have fallen from $6 and change to $3 and change. This is despite some upbeat news flow.

In January, the company announced the launch of new enchiladas at Sam´s Club, and in February, the company announced the launch of Asian entrees at both Albertsons and Safeway. So far, the commercial launch has not seen upbeat news, as in March the company announced amendments to its $20 million credit facility, never a great sign.

In May, the company posted very disappointing fourth quarter results. Revenue growth slowed down to 39% with revenues coming in at nearly $36 million, marking some sequential declines, as full year sales of $142 million fell way short compared to expectations. This slowdown was driven by pricing as the company has seen a huge improvement in gross margins, up 10 points to 27% and change.

This resulted in some leverage on the bottom line, as an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million improved from an $11.1 million loss for the year. While this loss is minimal, it comes before interest, depreciation expenses and stock-based compensation, resulting in larger realistic losses. The issue is that net debt has risen to $66 million as this debt burden and losses create a cause for concerns.

The company reiterated its 2023 guidance, seeing sales at $200 million, margins at 24% and EBITDA in the mid- to high single-digit million range. Note that interest expenses already run at $10 million a year, depreciation expenses come in around $6 million a year, as the company will incur some other one-time costs and a few million in stock-based compensation expenses as well of course.

Furthermore, given the soft fourth quarter revenue number, there are real risks, at least to the sales guidance for 2023.

Still Cautious

Given the discussion described above, it remains very difficult to become upbeat about The Real Good Food Company, Inc. The company clearly used pricing in the fourth quarter (by engaging in fewer promotional activity, as well as normalization of commodity pricing), but this was seen in slower topline sales results.

Therefore, I continue to be very cautious, but I am not completely writing off The Real Good Food Company, Inc. just yet, as the company guides for strong growth in 2023, supported by more distribution points and some upcoming introductions. Then again, The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has much to prove, as the fundamental story does not paint a pretty picture here.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.