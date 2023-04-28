Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Chemours Company (CC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 2:18 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.39K Followers

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Lock - SVP and Chief Development Officer

Mark Newman - CEO, President and Director

Sameer Ralhan - Senior VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global Advisors

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets

James Cannon - UBS

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

William Tang - Morgan Stanley

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Matthew DeYoe - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Chemours Company First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jonathan Lock, SVP and Chief Development Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Lock

Thanks, Julianne, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Chemours Company's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Q&A Conference Call. I'm joined today by Mark Newman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sameer Ralhan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that comments made on this call as well as in the supplemental information provided in our presentation and on our website contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be realized. Actual results may differ, and Chemours undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments or new information.

During the course of this call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors evaluating the company's performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP terms and adjustments are included

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.