Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Newmont: Worst Quarter Of The Year In Rearview Mirror

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.27K Followers

Summary

  • Newmont Corporation released its Q1 results this week, reporting quarterly production of ~1.27 million ounces of gold and ~288,000 gold-equivalent ounces, translating to ~1.56 million total ounces produced.
  • This represented a 5% and 18% decline of gold and gold-equivalent ounces year-over-year, respectively, and combined with an increase in operating costs, Newmont saw lower revenue and negative free cash flow in Q1.
  • That said, this was an abnormally weak quarter for several reasons and while disappointing, investors can expect much better results as the year progresses, especially if gold prices cooperate.
  • However, while Newmont has its worst quarter out of the way and trades at a reasonable valuation of ~9.3x cash flow, I still don't see enough margin of safety at $47.50 to justify going long the stock.

Modern strip mine in the Nevada desert at night.

NeilLockhart

The Q1 Earnings Season for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has finally begun, and one of the first companies to report its results was Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Unfortunately, the results weren't anywhere near as pleasing

Penasquito Operations

Penasquito Operations (Company Website)

Newmont - Quarterly Gold Production

Newmont - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Newmont - Quarterly Production by Mine

Newmont - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Remote Underground Mining - Carlin Complex

Remote Underground Mining - Carlin Complex (Nevada Gold Mines Presentation)

Newmont - Quarterly AISC, Gold Price & AISC Margins

Newmont - Quarterly AISC, Gold Price & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Newmont - Attributable Production Per Jurisdiction (Ex-Mexico)

Newmont - Attributable Production Per Jurisdiction (Ex-Mexico) (Company Filings, Author's Table)

Newmont - Quarterly Free Cash Flow & Trailing-Twelve Month Free Cash Flow

Newmont - Quarterly Free Cash Flow & Trailing-Twelve Month Free Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Newmont - Revenue, Operating Cash Flow & Capital Expenditures

Newmont - Revenue, Operating Cash Flow & Capital Expenditures (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Newmont - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

Newmont - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Newmont - Development Portfolio

Newmont - Development Portfolio (Company Presentation)

NEM Weekly Chart

NEM Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.27K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.