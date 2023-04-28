Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 2:31 PM ETStellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.39K Followers

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:39 AM ET

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEL)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

April 28, 2023, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Franklin - CEO

Paul Egge - SEVP, CFO

Steve Retzloff - Executive Chairman

Ray Vitulli - President

Joe West - SEVP, Chief Credit Officer

Courtney Theriot - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Spector - Raymond James

Matt Olney - Stephens

Will Jones - KBW

Brad Milsaps - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Stellar Bancorp First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Courtney Theriot, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Courtney Theriot

Thank you, operator, and thank you to all who have joined our call today. Good morning. Our team would like to welcome you to our earnings call for the first quarter of 2023. This morning’s earnings call will be led by Stellar’s CEO, Bob Franklin; and CFO, Paul Egge.

Also in attendance today are Steve Retzloff, Executive Chairman of the company; Ray Vitulli, President of the company and CEO of the Bank; and Joe West, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of the Bank.

Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that some of the remarks made today constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. We intend all such statements to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Act. Also note that if we give guidance about future results, that guidance is only a reflection of management’s

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.