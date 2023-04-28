Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CubeSmart (CUBE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 2:37 PM ETCubeSmart (CUBE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.39K Followers

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Schutzer - Vice President, Finance

Chris Marr - President and CEO

Tim Martin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Samir Khanal - Evercore

Smedes Rose - Citi

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Ki Bin Kim - Truist

Spenser Allaway - Green Street

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc

Jonathan Hughes - Raymond James

Jeff Spector - Bank of America

Nick Joseph - Citi

Operator

Hello, everyone. And welcome to the CubeSmart First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Charlie, and I will be coordinating the call today. You will have the opportunity to ask the question at the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to our host, Josh Schutzer, Vice President of Finance, to begin. Josh, please go ahead.

Josh Schutzer

Thank you, Charlie. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to CubeSmart’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. Participants on today’s call include Chris Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Martin, Chief Financial Officer.

Our prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session. In addition to our earnings release, which was issued yesterday evening, supplemental operating and financial data is available under the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cubesmart.com.

The company’s remarks will include certain forward-looking statements regarding earnings and strategy that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The risks and factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are provided in documents the company furnishes to or files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Form 8-K we filed this morning, together with our earnings release filed with the Form 8-K and the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.