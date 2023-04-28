Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 2:39 PM ETU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.39K Followers

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Patricia Gil - Vice President of Investor Relations

Bryan Shinn - Chief Executive Officer

Don Merril - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Derek Podhaizer - Barclays

Samantha Hoh - Evercore ISI

John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the U.S. Silica's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to you Patricia Gil, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. You may begin.

Patricia Gil

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to thank you for joining us today for U.S. Silica's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Leading the call today are Bryan Shinn, our Chief Executive Officer; and Don Merril, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, we would like to remind you of our standard cautionary remarks regarding the forward-looking nature of some of the statements that will be made today.

Such forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events, are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. For a complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, we encourage you to read the company's press release and our documents on file with the SEC. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Additionally, we may refer to non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA, segment contribution margin, net debt and net leverage ratio during this call. Please refer to today's press release or our public filings for a full reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income and discussions of segment contribution margin, net debt and the net leverage ratio. I would now like to turn the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.