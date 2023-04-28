Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Grant - EVP & CFO

Paul Bunn - President & COO

David Parker - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jack Atkins - Stephens Inc.

Bert Subin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Elliot Alper - TD Cowen

Operator

Welcome to today's Covenant Logistics Group Q1 '23 Earnings Release Conference Call. Our host for today's call is Tripp Grant. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to your host. Tripp, you may begin.

James Grant

Yes. Thank you, Ross. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Covenant Logistics Group First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. As a reminder, this call will contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please to review our SEC filings and most recent risk factors. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. A copy of the prepared comments and additional financial information is available on our website at www.covenantlogistics.com/investors.

I'm joined on the call today by David Parker, Joey Hogan and Paul Bunn. First, I'd like to start by welcoming the Lew Thompson & Son Trucking team to the Covenant family. We pursued this acquisition because it aligns with our strategic plan of becoming a niche year, well-diversified service provider in a market that is less sensitive to typical freight cycles.

Lew Thompson & Son Trucking's reputation of providing first-class service to their customers in the poultry industry, combined with opportunities for future growth added to the attractiveness. Our goal is to maintain their service standard and to provide the financial support required to allow our combined team to grow in

