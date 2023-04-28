Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sensata Technologies: Near-Term Headwinds Raise Uncertainty

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
360 Followers

Summary

  • ST is a manufacturer and distributor of electronic components with a strong market position in the growing automotive sensor market.
  • There is a way for the company to manage its pace of margin expansion if they choose the route of cost optimization.
  • The resilience of auto demand is something to watch, given the high likelihood of the macro environment worsening before turning for the better.

3d render of automatic car production line with robotic arms welding parts

alvarez

Overview

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) manufactures and distributes electronic components. Some of the products they offer includes automotive sensors, motor protectors, circuit breakers, thermostats, pressure sensors, and switches. I have a positive view on ST's business, for two reasons. First, ST has a strong market position in a growing

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
360 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.