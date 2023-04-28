Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 2:44 PM ETErie Indemnity Company (ERIE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.39K Followers

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 28, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Beilharz - VP of Capital Management & IR

Timothy NeCastro - President & CEO

Gregory Gutting - Executive VP & CFO

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Erie Indemnity Company First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This call was pre-recorded, and there will be no question-and-answer session following the recording.

Now I'd like to introduce your host of the call today, Vice President, Investor Relations, Scott Beilharz. Your line is open.

Scott Beilharz

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for this recorded discussion about our first quarter results. This recording will include remarks from Tim NeCastro, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Gutting, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings release and financial supplement were issued yesterday afternoon after the market closed and are available within the Investor Relations section of our website, erieinsurance.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward-looking remarks that reflect the company's current views about future events. These remarks are based on assumptions subject to known and unexpected risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause results to differ materially from those described in these remarks.

For information on important factors may cause such differences, please see the safe harbor statements in our Form 10-Q filing with the SEC dated April 27, 2023, and in the related press release.

This prerecorded call is property of Erie Indemnity Company. It may not be reproduced or rebroadcast by any other party without the prior risk consent of Erie Indemnity company.

With that, we'll move on to Tim's remarks. Tim?

Timothy NeCastro

Thanks, Scott, and thanks to all of you for your interest in Erie's performance

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.