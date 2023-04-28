Gamida: The Die Is Now Cast
Summary
- Today, we circle back on Gamida Cell, which recently garnered a long-awaited FDA approval and bolstered its balance sheet.
- The company also raises new capital and slashes some expenses to support the rollout of the newly approved Omisirge.
- What comes next for Gamida and its shareholders? An updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
"Failure is only the opportunity more intelligently to begin again." - Henry Ford
When we last visited Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) last summer, the company was eagerly awaiting a green light from the FDA for its primary drug candidate. That much-anticipated approval came last Monday. Given that, it seems a good time to put Gamida back in the spotlight. An updated analysis follows below.
Company Overview
Israeli headquartered Gamida Cell is focused on developing treatments for blood cancers and serious blood disorders. Currently, the stock trades around $1.50 a share and sports an approximate $160 million market capitalization.
The company's primary asset is a candidate called omidubicel, which is an allogeneic blood-based cell therapy. Omidubicel was developed off the company's 'NAM Platform Technology'. This platform permits Gamida to expand multiple cell types - including stem cells and natural killer or NK cells - while maintaining their original phenotype and potency.
Recent Developments
Omidubicel was approved to treat individuals that are 12 years and older with blood cancers planned for umbilical cord blood transplants in the United States on April 17th. Omidubicel is designed to boost the production of neutrophils. This is a type of white blood cell to reduce the risk of infection. The stock spurted up on the news, and Gamida used this burst of investor enthusiasm to raise $23 million in proceeds via a secondary offering. Omidubicel will also now also be known under the brand name Omisirge. This therapy in studies demonstrated neutrophil recovery and fewer infections compared to the placebo group.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet
Analyst activity had been dormant around Gamida throughout 2023 until last week's FDA approval. Since then, Needham ($6 price target), JMP Securities ($8 price target) and H.C. Wainwright have all reissued Buy ratings on GMDA.
Approximately seven percent of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. There has been no insider activity in this stock since the third quarter of 2022. Gamida Cell ended FY2022 with just under $65 million of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Cash burn has been a major overhang for the stock in 2023 and higher-than-expected expenses sent the stock plunging late in March when it reported fourth quarter results. Gamida posted a net loss of $79.6 million for FY2023, and before last week's capital raise, just had enough cash on the balance sheet to fund operations through the third quarter of this year. The company closed on a $25 million convertible loan from Highbridge in December of last year.
Gamida took recent steps to reduce its quarterly cash burn. These included the company discontinuing the development of its preclinical NK cell therapy candidates, which included GDA-301, GDA-501, and GDA-601. The company will continue to enroll patients into a Phase 1 trial for its candidate GDA-201. This is another cell therapy pipeline asset developed off the company's NAM platform. Gamida also reduced its workforce by 17%. Gamida's primary focus this year with be efficiently rolling out its just-approved therapy Omisirge.
Verdict
As they say in Latin, 'Iacta alea est' or the die is cast, in relation to Gamida. The company's and stock's future will be determined on how fast it can build sales traction for Omisirge. Fortunately, about 80% of individuals that will receive this therapy will come from approximately 70 transplant centers across the U.S. A relatively small sales force is needed to serve this population. Gamida will be targeting 10 to 15 of these centers within its initial launch of Omisirge. It should be able to rapidly roll this therapy out to additional centers as additional resources become available. Management has stated that from a manufacturing, account management, and market access perspective, they are a full 'go' for launch.
Omisirge's target population will consist of 2000 -2500 individuals annually according to the company's projections.
That leaves a small and known customer base to service. Omisirge will carry an average price tag for its therapy of $338,000 according to the company's Chief Commercial Officer. This means, if the company's projections are correct, Omisirge could eventually see north of $600 million in annual sales at peak.
Currently, the consensus is for just under $15 million in revenue for FY2022, followed by just over $60 million in FY2024. Investors will be watching closely the next few quarters for how fast sales ramp and cash burn lessens. Another capital raise at some point over the next year cannot be counted as well. That said, given Omisirge's potential peak sales compared to the stock's current market cap, the equity deserves a small 'watch item' holding until data on the initial launch is seen in the quarters ahead.
"Opportunity does not waste time with those who are unprepared." - Idowu Koyenikan
Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.
This article was written by
Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector, The Biotech Forum focuses on proprietary, breaking research on promising biotech and biopharma stocks with significant potential for outsized alpha. It is the fourth most subscribed to investment service offered through the Marketplace on SeekingAlpha.com. Our service offers a model-20 stock portfolio as well as the most active Live Chat on the Marketplace. This is where scores of seasoned biotech investors trade news and investment ideas back and forth throughout the trading day.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GMDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)